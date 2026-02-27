LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho india Iran-US talks latest news rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej
LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Lauren Boebert? Representative Accused Of Breaking Protocol By Leaking Pictures From Hillary Clinton’s ‘Closed-Door’ Epstein Deposition To MAGA Influencer Benny Johnson

Who Is Lauren Boebert? Representative Accused Of Breaking Protocol By Leaking Pictures From Hillary Clinton’s ‘Closed-Door’ Epstein Deposition To MAGA Influencer Benny Johnson

The case has attracted a lot of attention and criticism over the lack of deposition confidentiality and critics continue to claim that publishing internal photographs is a move to corrupt the integrity of the process.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 27, 2026 00:45:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Lauren Boebert? Representative Accused Of Breaking Protocol By Leaking Pictures From Hillary Clinton’s ‘Closed-Door’ Epstein Deposition To MAGA Influencer Benny Johnson

On Thursday, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton sat before the House Oversight Committee of the United States in a closed door deposition as a high profile investigation of the Jeffrey Epstein and his network of influential acquaintances.

Who Is Lauren Boebert? Representative Accused Of Breaking Protocol By Leaking Pictures From Hillary Clinton’s ‘Closed-Door’ Epstein Deposition To MAGA Influencer Benny Johnson

The interview, which was to be conducted in Chappaqua, New York, would have been aimed at collecting sworn testimony that Clinton knew about the activities of Epstein and Clinton would continue to state that she had no idea about what he did, but would not admit that she had ever met him. Their deposition was also historic in a way that it was one of the first instances where a former first lady and presidential candidate has been subpoenaed to testify. Former president, Bill Clinton, will also appear on the next day to give testimony to the congressional investigation. 



This deposition was suddenly halted when a photo of the interior of the closed session room was leaked publicly on social media, and this was a violation of the committee rules which did not allow taking photos at the deposition. The Republican Representative, Lauren Boebert, is reported to have given the image to a conservative influencer, Benny Johnson, who went ahead to post it on X. The photo, which depicts Clinton swearing under oath regarding Epstein, soon went viral and made Clinton advisors put the process on hold during their investigation of how the photo was acquired and how it was made public. Rep. James Comer, head of the committee, said the deposition was being made, and would be published after a legal review. 

Representative Accused Of Breaking Protocol By Leaking Pictures From Hillary Clinton’s ‘Closed-Door’ Epstein Deposition To MAGA Influencer Benny Johnson

The case has attracted a lot of attention and criticism over the lack of deposition confidentiality and critics continue to claim that publishing internal photographs is a move to corrupt the integrity of the process. The proponents of the investigation are of the opinion that transparency is essential when it comes to investigating the reach and association of Epstein. The momentary suspension highlighted the tension in the inquiry, which has turned into a hot potato in wider politics on accountability, transparency and management of sensitive testimony in the hands of the state apparatus. 

Also Read: Who Is Ellie Aghayeva? Columbia University Student ‘Illegally’ Arrested By ICE After Agents Allegedly Gained Dorm Access Under False Pretenses

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 12:45 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: benny johnsonclinton depositionhillary clinton depositionhillary clinton deposition epsteinhillary clinton deposition leaked picturehome-hero-pos-6Lauren BoebertWho Is Lauren Boebert

RELATED News

Who Is Ellie Aghayeva? Columbia University Student ‘Illegally’ Arrested By ICE After Agents Allegedly Gained Dorm Access Under False Pretenses

Afghanistan Launches Retaliatory Strikes On Pakistan Border Positions, Claims 15 Checkpoints Captured And Soldiers Taken Alive; Many Killed

OnlyFans Model Maria Julissa Breaks Silence Amid Allegations She Led Police To Drug Lord El Mencho’s Hideout, Says ‘I Want To….’

Will US And Iran Reach A Deal? Tehran Says Agreement Possible If ‘Nuclear And Non-Nuclear Issues’ Are Kept Separate

‘I Owe India…’: PM Netanyahu Recounts ‘First Date’ With Wife At Indo-Israel Joint Presser; Which Indian Restaurant Was He Talking About | Details

LATEST NEWS

IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: India’s Record-Breaking Batting Dismantle Zimbabwe, Keep Semi-Final Hopes Alive

IND vs WI: What If Rain Hits India vs West Indies Virtual Quarterfinal at T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata?

T20 World Cup 2026: Team India’s Semifinal Road Clears — Virtual Quarterfinal Awaits on March 1 | Check All Details

T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 26: Latest Standings as India Beat Zimbabwe By 72 Runs- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

Instagram To Introduce New Parental Alert System That Flags Teens Repeatedly Searching For Suicide-Related And Self-Harm Terms: Here’s How It Will Work

Viral Video: Boy Lowered 40 Feet Into Narrow Well In Bihar To Rescue Trapped Baby Goat, Internet Reacts Says…

Operation Sindoor 2.0 Loading? India Issues Sharp Warning To Pakistan, Says ‘Next Blow Will Be Harsher Than Before’

Hardik Pandya Unleashes Beast Mode vs ZIM in T20 World Cup Super 8 Clash; Mahieka Sharma’s Cute Reaction Breaks the Internet — WATCH VIDEO

IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: Hardik Pandya’s Explosive Knock Sets Social Media On Fire

IND vs ZIM: India Shatter T20 World Cup 2026 Record, Better Own Feat After 19 Years

Who Is Lauren Boebert? Representative Accused Of Breaking Protocol By Leaking Pictures From Hillary Clinton’s ‘Closed-Door’ Epstein Deposition To MAGA Influencer Benny Johnson

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Lauren Boebert? Representative Accused Of Breaking Protocol By Leaking Pictures From Hillary Clinton’s ‘Closed-Door’ Epstein Deposition To MAGA Influencer Benny Johnson

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Lauren Boebert? Representative Accused Of Breaking Protocol By Leaking Pictures From Hillary Clinton’s ‘Closed-Door’ Epstein Deposition To MAGA Influencer Benny Johnson
Who Is Lauren Boebert? Representative Accused Of Breaking Protocol By Leaking Pictures From Hillary Clinton’s ‘Closed-Door’ Epstein Deposition To MAGA Influencer Benny Johnson
Who Is Lauren Boebert? Representative Accused Of Breaking Protocol By Leaking Pictures From Hillary Clinton’s ‘Closed-Door’ Epstein Deposition To MAGA Influencer Benny Johnson
Who Is Lauren Boebert? Representative Accused Of Breaking Protocol By Leaking Pictures From Hillary Clinton’s ‘Closed-Door’ Epstein Deposition To MAGA Influencer Benny Johnson

QUICK LINKS