On Thursday, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton sat before the House Oversight Committee of the United States in a closed door deposition as a high profile investigation of the Jeffrey Epstein and his network of influential acquaintances.

Who Is Lauren Boebert? Representative Accused Of Breaking Protocol By Leaking Pictures From Hillary Clinton’s ‘Closed-Door’ Epstein Deposition To MAGA Influencer Benny Johnson

The interview, which was to be conducted in Chappaqua, New York, would have been aimed at collecting sworn testimony that Clinton knew about the activities of Epstein and Clinton would continue to state that she had no idea about what he did, but would not admit that she had ever met him. Their deposition was also historic in a way that it was one of the first instances where a former first lady and presidential candidate has been subpoenaed to testify. Former president, Bill Clinton, will also appear on the next day to give testimony to the congressional investigation.







This deposition was suddenly halted when a photo of the interior of the closed session room was leaked publicly on social media, and this was a violation of the committee rules which did not allow taking photos at the deposition. The Republican Representative, Lauren Boebert, is reported to have given the image to a conservative influencer, Benny Johnson, who went ahead to post it on X. The photo, which depicts Clinton swearing under oath regarding Epstein, soon went viral and made Clinton advisors put the process on hold during their investigation of how the photo was acquired and how it was made public. Rep. James Comer, head of the committee, said the deposition was being made, and would be published after a legal review.

The case has attracted a lot of attention and criticism over the lack of deposition confidentiality and critics continue to claim that publishing internal photographs is a move to corrupt the integrity of the process. The proponents of the investigation are of the opinion that transparency is essential when it comes to investigating the reach and association of Epstein. The momentary suspension highlighted the tension in the inquiry, which has turned into a hot potato in wider politics on accountability, transparency and management of sensitive testimony in the hands of the state apparatus.

