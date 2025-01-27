Home
Hindenburg-Adani Group Case: Supreme Court Dismisses Application Filed To Direct SEBI To Submit Its Final Report

The Supreme Court of India has dismissed an application filed by a lawyer challenging the Registrar's order from August 5, 2024.

Hindenburg-Adani Group Case: Supreme Court Dismisses Application Filed To Direct SEBI To Submit Its Final Report


In a significant development, the Supreme Court of India has dismissed an application filed by a lawyer challenging the Registrar’s order from August 5, 2024. The order had previously rejected the lawyer’s request to have his application officially registered.

The dismissed application sought to direct the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to submit its final investigation report concerning the allegations made by US short-seller firm Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group. The Hindenburg report had raised concerns about potential financial malpractices within the conglomerate, which led to widespread scrutiny and regulatory investigation.

The Supreme Court’s decision to reject the application keeps the focus on the ongoing regulatory proceedings and further clarifies the legal course of action in this high-profile matter. The case continues to attract attention, particularly over the involvement of SEBI in investigating the claims made by Hindenburg Research, with the Adani Group maintaining that the allegations were unfounded.

