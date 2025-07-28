Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Jolts Hokkaido, Japan: Is There A Tsunami Warning?

Japan’s northern Hokkaido region was hit with a magnitude 5.3 earthquake on Monday. Tremors were felt in several districts and briefly alarming residents, according to local media reports.

Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) Confirms Earthquak

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) confirmed the earthquake saying that while the tremors were significant, there was no danger of a tsunami.

The agency reported that the eastern Hidaka and southern Tokachi regions experienced the most noticeable shaking, with both areas recording a level 4 on Japan’s seismic intensity scale.

Japan Earthquake: No Damage Reported

There have been no reports of injuries or major damage so far. However, residents in the affected areas were briefly startled as the tremors rattled homes and buildings.

The JMA continues to monitor seismic activity in the region and has advised residents to remain cautious in the event of aftershocks.

This is a developing story….

