Holi Horror In Noida: 42-Year-Old Businessman Shot Dead In Society After Argument With Men Who Entered High-Rise Premises

A Holi celebration turned into a nightmare in a Noida high-rise when a businessman was shot dead while celebrating with friends and family. The incident happened at the Lotus Boulevard Society in Sector 100, leaving the residents in deep shock and fear.

The victim has been identified as Naresh Tyagi who is a 42-year-old businessman who lived in the society. According to police reports, the tragedy unfolded on the afternoon of the festival. Naresh was down in the common area of the apartment complex and was celebrating Holi with his neighbors and friends. Everyone was playing with colors and dancing to music when a sudden argument broke out between Naresh and a group of men who had reportedly entered the society.

Shot Amid Festivities

Reports say that the dispute quickly turned violent. One of the men pulled out a country-made pistol and fired multiple rounds at Naresh. According to a senior police official at the scene, “The victim was hit by at least two bullets, one in the chest and one in the abdomen. He collapsed instantly while the attackers fled the spot amidst the chaos of the Holi crowd.”

Panicked residents rushed Naresh to a nearby private hospital, but doctors declared him “brought dead” on arrival. The police have since cordoned off the area and are scanning the CCTV footage from the society’s gates and towers. Preliminary investigations suggest that the murder was not a random act of violence but the result of an old personal enmity related to a property dispute in his native village, as per reports.

Police Launch An Investigation

Additional DCP Manish Mishra said that, “We have identified some suspects based on the CCTV evidence and statements from the family. Three teams have been formed to track down the shooters. It appears they knew his movements and used the cover of the festival to enter the premises.”

Naresh’s family is devastated, with his wife crying out for justice, saying he had no idea his life was at risk while celebrating with friends. The police are currently questioning several people, and an FIR for murder has been registered.

Also Read: Karnataka Tragedy: Newlyweds Die Instantly As Car Crashes Into Lorry In Haveri, Shocking Town And Families