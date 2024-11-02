Honoring Pets In Mexico: Day Of The Dead Altars Now Include Beloved Animals, See PICS

In Mexico’s vibrant and cherished Day of the Dead celebrations, pets are increasingly honored alongside deceased family members with altars filled with flowers, candles, and photographs. Traditionally a time to remember loved ones who have passed, these celebrations now embrace furry companions who held special places in families’ lives, bringing warmth and joy even after they are gone.

The inclusion of pets in these traditions reflects a shift in how families commemorate the dead. While the celebration typically features human relatives, Mexican families are now incorporating pets into the holiday more than ever. This change aligns with an ancient respect for animals in Mexican culture, which dates back to pre-Hispanic times. The indigenous people of Mexico revered certain animals, particularly the small, hairless xoloitzcuintle dogs, believed to guide their owners to the afterlife. These dogs were often buried with their human companions or honored in artwork as symbols of loyalty and guidance.

Recognizing Pets: A New Tradition

The rise in pet memorials has given way to a specific day for pets on October 27, just before the main Day of the Dead celebrations begin. The National Anthropology and History Institute even shares guidance on creating altars for pets, suggesting ways to honor them with items significant to their lives. This reflects the growing sentiment that pets are not just animals but members of the family who deserve remembrance.

Day of the Dead itself starts on October 31 with tributes to people who passed away in accidents, continuing on November 1 for children who died young, and concluding on November 2 for adults. Families come together to clean graves and adorn them with bright orange marigolds, known as cempasúchil, candles, and offerings of favorite foods. In recent years, many families have expanded these customs to include pets, who now have their own small place on the altars.

For Meztli Lizaola, a graphic designer in Mexico City, honoring her late Chihuahua, Taco, has become an essential part of her family’s celebrations. Each year, she places an urn with Taco’s ashes and a picture of him on a small table in her living room, beside an image of her late father. Surrounded by candles, skull figurines, and the vivid cempasúchil flowers, Taco’s memorial reflects the love and joy he brought into her life. Known for his adventurous taste, Taco enjoyed traditional Mexican treats, from tacos to quesadillas, which Lizaola would gladly offer as an altar offering if not for her four other dogs, who would likely devour it first.

Blending Of Traditions

The merging of Halloween themes with Day of the Dead traditions has also become popular. Pets today are seen donning costumes during the season, and stores offer an array of pet Halloween costumes, from classic spooky outfits to cheeky “bad dog” inmate designs. This fusion of customs highlights the way modern practices are transforming traditional celebrations, as pets take on a more visible role in Mexican families’ lives.

According to Juan Pablo García Urióstegui, an ethnohistorian at Mexico’s National Anthropology Museum, these shifts reflect broader social changes. He notes that particularly in urban areas, where larger families are less common, pets have become substitutes for children for some couples, earning affectionate titles like “dog kids” or “perrihijos.” This sentiment influences practices around death, as families now see pets as important members whose memories should be commemorated.

The Legacy Of Xoloitzcuintles

The relationship between Mexicans and their dogs is grounded in ancient tradition. Before the Spanish conquest, hairless xoloitzcuintle dogs were not only common but spiritually significant, symbolizing loyalty and guidance for their owners even in the afterlife. These dogs were often sacrificed or buried alongside their human companions, illustrating the belief in a sacred bond that extends beyond death.

For Lizaola, Taco’s presence remains deeply felt, and she even has a tattoo of his face on her arm as a permanent reminder. His life left a profound impact, inspiring her and her partner to dedicate themselves to animal rescue efforts and the care of abandoned dogs. Though there was initial hesitation in her family about including Taco on the family altar, this tradition now holds a special place for him and other pets that passed, reflecting a love that transcends the boundary between the living and the dead.

