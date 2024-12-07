How Much Money Did French President Emmanuel Macron Spend To Repair A Completely Destroyed Notre Dame?

Nearly 250 companies and workshops throughout France have contributed to the cathedral's revival, employing specialists such as carpenters, stonemasons, scaffolders, sculptors, gilders, and glassmakers.

To honor the late French General Jean-Louis Georgelin, who oversaw Notre Dame’s reconstruction before his untimely death in a mountain accident earlier this year, his name has been engraved into the wood of the cathedral’s newly restored spire.

French President Emmanuel Macron, participating personally in the engraving on December 8, declared that Georgelin “will remain forever” a part of Notre Dame. The ceremony coincided with the spire’s reinstatement atop the cathedral.

A sealed tube containing a list of the 2,000 individuals involved in the reconstruction was placed inside the golden rooster at the top of the spire on December 16. The rooster replaces the previous one, which was found damaged in the rubble after the 2019 fire.

Relics of Saint Denis, Saint Geneviève, and a fragment of Christ’s crown of thorns—preserved within the old rooster—have now been placed inside the new one, according to the Diocese of Paris.

Money Spent On Notre Dame Repair

The original rooster and six stained glass windows set to be replaced will be displayed in a new museum dedicated to Notre Dame. President Macron described the planned museum as “a museum of art, history, and the continuous construction journey of Notre Dame de Paris.”

The cost of rebuilding Notre Dame is estimated at €700 million ($767 million), funded by €846 million ($928 million) raised from 340,000 donors across 150 countries. The Rebuilding Notre Dame de Paris initiative at the time indicated that any surplus funds will be allocated to further benefit the cathedral.

Following the 2019 fire, the first two years were dedicated to stabilizing the structure, conducting studies, and securing project bids. Restoration officially commenced in September 2021, with significant advancements recently seen in the roof framework, spire, and upper galleries.