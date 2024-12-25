How NORAD Tracks Santa’s Sleigh Across The Globe

This has been the case for NORAD, which has followed Santa's journey for more than 60 years, using satellites and Santa Cam footage to let kids trace Saint Nick's flight across the world. This year, NORAD's Santa tracker offers real-time updates, but has also established a dedicated hotline.

With the holiday season fast approaching, millions of people around the world eagerly look forward to the magical journey of Santa Claus. This year, as every year for the past six decades, NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) is once again keeping a watchful eye on the skies to track Santa’s journey around the globe. The defense agency, which is based in the United States and Canada, uses its vast technological resources to track Santa and his sleigh, making sure children worldwide can follow his journey in real-time.

Since 1958, NORAD has been tracking Santa’s Christmas Eve journey. The origin of this annual tradition, however, goes way back to an earlier mistake. In 1955, a local Sears advertisement mistakenly printed a phone number that connected to the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD), the predecessor to NORAD. The ad suggested that children call this number to speak directly with Santa Claus.

Colonel Harry Shoup, who answered the first call, took the opportunity to assure the children that Santa was on his way, despite the misdirected call. This moment led to an accidental yet heartwarming tradition that has endured for more than six decades. Today, NORAD continues to track Santa’s movements, delighting millions of children and adults who want to know where Saint Nicholas is at any given moment on Christmas Eve.

Tracking Santa In Real-Time

NORAD relies on state-of-the-art technology to monitor Santa’s flight. The command uses radar systems, satellites, and even “Santa Cam” footage to track the big man’s sleigh as he travels from the North Pole to homes around the world. Through NORAD’s website, children and adults can track Santa’s progress on a 3D world map. The tracker indicates the number of gifts delivered, and it keeps a running tally of his travels.

According to a NORAD spokesperson, “Santa has just departed from the North Pole and is now traveling toward Chatham Island off the coast of New Zealand,” which marks the starting point of his round-trip journey. There is also fun, interactive games and activities for children at the website as they await Santa’s arrival.

Beginning from simple calls by the phones to today, it’s turned out to be a highly sophisticated operation that handles millions of page views per annum. Actually, according to NORAD, it takes more than 100,000 calls every year in the hotline and the website as the excited kids wish Santa well on his annual visit.

What started as a single phone call has since turned into a massive, multinational operation. More than 1,500 volunteers, many from the U.S. military and their families, contribute to the success of the Santa Tracker each year. These volunteers are responsible for manning the hotline, responding to calls, and providing information about Santa’s whereabouts.

The NORAD Santa Tracker hotline is one of the most unique features of this operation. Each year, children from around the world dial in to ask about Santa’s location, often receiving personalized updates on where the jolly old man is and when he’s expected to visit their area. Volunteers also spread holiday cheer by chatting with children, helping to create a truly magical experience.

Michelle Obama Joins The Fun

In the past, NORAD’s Santa Tracker got an added dose of star power, especially when former First Lady Michelle Obama participated in the tradition. For several years, Michelle Obama took calls from children in Hawaii as part of the NORAD Tracks Santa program. “Hello, this is First Lady Michelle Obama with NORAD Tracks Santa,” she would say, bringing joy to the children on the other end of the line.

Though NORAD’s Santa Tracker is now synonymous with the holiday season, it is also a phenomenal logistical operation. The effort relies on volunteers from various corners of the globe supported by the U.S. military. It is quite the testimony to the seasonal spirit and the willingness of thousands of service members bringing holiday cheer to families far and wide.

How To Join In The Fun

This year, as in previous years, NORAD’s website and hotline are both available for tracking Santa. The website offers real-time updates and fun, engaging activities for children. The hotline, reachable at 1-877-446-6723, is another popular way to join the excitement and receive live updates on Santa’s progress.

Although the tracker officially shuts down at 2 a.m. on Christmas morning, the global effort to track Santa’s journey remains an exciting highlight of the holiday season. It remains to be an endearing tradition that unites people worldwide with the joy and wonder of Christmas.

ALSO READ | After 240 Years, Bald Eagle Officially Becomes National Bird Of US