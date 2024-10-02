How Old Is Tim Walz And Where Is He From? Here Are Other Quick Facts About Kamala Harris’ VP-Pick

With degrees in education, Walz took up a one-year teaching position in China during the period of the Tiananmen Square protests. He later returned to China with his wife, Gwen Whipple, on their honeymoon and organized summer educational trips to China for American students.

With a single memorable remark on cable television—”these guys are just weird”—Tim Walz quickly emerged as a contender for Kamala Harris’s vice-presidential running mate.

At 60 years old, Walz is known for his straightforward, folksy style combined with sharp criticism of Republican opponents. His background is also quite compelling, encompassing roles as a public school teacher, football coach, and National Guardsman before venturing into politics.

His political career, which includes representing a predominantly Republican district in Congress and later implementing progressive policies as Minnesota’s governor, may appeal to a wide audience amid today’s polarized political environment.

Walz hails from rural Nebraska, where he spent summers farming and hunting before enlisting in the Army National Guard at the age of 17. He went on to serve for 24 years in the volunteer force.

His father, who worked as a public school administrator, encouraged Walz to join the military, but sadly passed away from lung cancer when Walz was 19. Walz has shared how Social Security survivor benefits helped support his mother during that time, and the GI Bill made his college education possible.

With degrees in education, Walz took up a one-year teaching position in China during the period of the Tiananmen Square protests. He later returned to China with his wife, Gwen Whipple, on their honeymoon and organized summer educational trips to China for American students.

Upon returning to Nebraska, Walz worked as a teacher and football coach until his wife, who also taught at the school, brought him back to her home state of Minnesota.

Quick Facts About Tim Walz

Personal Information

Full Name: Timothy James Walz

Date of Birth: April 6, 1964

Age: 60

Place of Birth: West Point, Nebraska

Parents: James and Darlene Walz

Marriage: Married Gwen (Whipple) Walz in 1994

Children: Hope and Gus

Education: Bachelor of Science from Chadron State College (1989), Master of Science from Minnesota State University in Mankato (2001), also attended Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota

Military Service: Served in the Army National Guard from 1981 to 2005, achieving the rank of Command Sergeant Major, but retired as Master Sergeant

Religion: Lutheran

Other Facts

His surname is pronounced “Walls.”

While teaching in Minnesota, he served as the faculty advisor for Mankato West High School’s first Gay-Straight Alliance.

Has openly shared his family’s experience with fertility treatments, including in vitro fertilization (IVF), before their daughter Hope was born.

During his time as governor, Minnesota Democrats codified abortion rights, enhanced protections for transgender individuals, legalized marijuana, and passed new gun safety laws.

Timeline

1989-1990: Taught high school students in China through a program affiliated with Harvard.

1991-1996: Worked as a high school teacher and coach in Alliance, Nebraska.

September 1995: Was stopped for driving 96 mph in a 55-mph zone in Nebraska and arrested for speeding and suspected drunk driving. Later pled guilty to reckless driving and paid a fine.

1996-2006: Taught at Mankato West High School in Minnesota, where he also helped coach the football team to its first state championship in 1999.

2007-2019: Represented Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives for six terms.

November 6, 2018: Elected governor of Minnesota.

January 7, 2019: Sworn in as the 41st governor of Minnesota.

May 28, 2020: Activated the Minnesota National Guard following days of unrest in Minneapolis and St. Paul after George Floyd’s death on May 25, involving Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

November 8, 2022: Re-elected as governor, receiving over 52% of the vote.

March 14, 2024: Accompanied Vice President Kamala Harris to a Planned Parenthood clinic in Minnesota, making her the first sitting vice president to visit an abortion-providing clinic.

August 6, 2024: Vice President Harris announced Walz as her running mate for the 2024 election.

