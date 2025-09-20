How To Apply For The Trump Gold Card? Step-By-Step Guide Of Application, Eligibility, And Benefits Explained

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing the Gold Card visa program to bring in foreigners possessing exceptional aptitudes yet who want to serve the United States.

The white house has created a special site, trumpcard.gov, where people are able to post their applications in order to initiate the process.

How to apply for the Gold Card?

01. Submit Your Application

The site also has an application form which is required to be filled and nonrefundable processing fee. The applicants can use Trump Gold Card either on behalf of themselves or their spouses, or on behalf of others.

Currently, the applicants have the option of the Trump Gold Card and the Trump Corporate Gold Card. The Trump Platinum Card group is not available yet, and will be launched at some later date.

02. Careful Consideration

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will also undertake a thorough background check and carefully vet every prospective cardholder.

03. Approval

Upon receiving the green light, the Trump Gold Card will be developed, which provides its holder with the right to reside in all the states in the US and in all the US territories.

Prices of Trump Gold Card Program

The Trump Gold Card Program provides three levels, each of which involves a nonrefundable processing fee and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) vetting.

Trump Gold Card

A contribution of one million dollars by individuals is required. Grant residence to U.S. on approval.

Trump Corporate Gold Card

Companies must make a contribution of $2 million. Makes U.S. residency granted to employees. The transfer of card access can be made between employees who have undergone the process of transfer with transfer fee and those who are DHS vetted. A maintenance fee is charged on an annual basis.

Trump Platinum Card (To Be Announced Soon)

Needs a minimum of 5m contribution. The holder can also spend up to 270 days in the US annually without paying taxes in the U.S. on the foreign income.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Furious At Benjamin Netanyahu, Uses Vulgar Word, Says Israeli PM Is ‘F***ing Me’