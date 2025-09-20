LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump donal trump Arundhati Roy deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul donald trump donal trump Arundhati Roy deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul donald trump donal trump Arundhati Roy deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul donald trump donal trump Arundhati Roy deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump donal trump Arundhati Roy deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul donald trump donal trump Arundhati Roy deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul donald trump donal trump Arundhati Roy deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul donald trump donal trump Arundhati Roy deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > World > How To Apply For The Trump Gold Card? Step-By-Step Guide Of Application, Eligibility, And Benefits Explained

How To Apply For The Trump Gold Card? Step-By-Step Guide Of Application, Eligibility, And Benefits Explained

Discover the Trump Gold Card visa program, a new U.S. residency pathway for individuals and corporations with exceptional talent and resources. Learn about eligibility, pricing tiers, benefits, and the application process through the official site TrumpCard.gov.

President Trump signed an executive order creating the "Gold Card" visa program (Pic Credit: Wikimedia Commons)
President Trump signed an executive order creating the "Gold Card" visa program (Pic Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 20, 2025 07:44:56 IST

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing the Gold Card visa program to bring in foreigners possessing exceptional aptitudes yet who want to serve the United States.

The white house has created a special site, trumpcard.gov, where people are able to post their applications in order to initiate the process.

How to apply for the Gold Card? 

01. Submit Your Application

The site also has an application form which is required to be filled and nonrefundable processing fee. The applicants can use Trump Gold Card either on behalf of themselves or their spouses, or on behalf of others.

Currently, the applicants have the option of the Trump Gold Card and the Trump Corporate Gold Card. The Trump Platinum Card group is not available yet, and will be launched at some later date.

02. Careful Consideration

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will also undertake a thorough background check and carefully vet every prospective cardholder.

03. Approval

Upon receiving the green light, the Trump Gold Card will be developed, which provides its holder with the right to reside in all the states in the US and in all the US territories.

Prices of Trump Gold Card Program

The Trump Gold Card Program provides three levels, each of which involves a nonrefundable processing fee and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) vetting.

Trump Gold Card

A contribution of one million dollars by individuals is required. Grant residence to U.S. on approval.

Trump Corporate Gold Card

Companies must make a contribution of $2 million. Makes U.S. residency granted to employees. The transfer of card access can be made between employees who have undergone the process of transfer with transfer fee and those who are DHS vetted. A maintenance fee is charged on an annual basis.

Trump Platinum Card (To Be Announced Soon)

Needs a minimum of 5m contribution. The holder can also spend up to 270 days in the US annually without paying taxes in the U.S. on the foreign income.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Furious At Benjamin Netanyahu, Uses Vulgar Word, Says Israeli PM Is ‘F***ing Me’

Tags: donald trumpgold-cardhome-hero-pos-1latest world newsTrump Gold Card

RELATED News

MEA cautions Indian citizens over fake job offers in Iran
Trump announces USD 1 million "Gold Card" visa program for residency
Trump imposes $100,000 application fee on H-1B visa
Trump says China's President XI approved Tik Tok deal
"India can be food basket of world," says Allanasons' Fauzan Alavi

LATEST NEWS

Telangana CM Reddy unveils Bharat Future City, sets $3 trillion economy vision
Hydrogen to play transformative role in India's space missions, transportation, clean energy future: ISRO Chairman
Jemimah has always been a great performer, playing World Cup huge opportunity: SKY
"When elections are near, such notices come": Congress leader Harish Rawat on CBI notice
MPESB Recruitment 2025: 500 Government Vacancies Announced, Apply From October 3!
SBI General Insurance Launches Unique Health Scanning Feature on Its Mobile App
Arshdeep Singh becomes first Indian to take 100 T20I wickets, Hardik goes level with Chahal
"If we can tamper with EVMs, why steal votes?": BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy on Rahul Gandhi's "voti chori" claim
Stovekraft Welcomes GST Reform, Passes Benefits to Consumers
Asia Cup: Fielding coach issues fitness update on Axar Patel; assures India "ready" to face Pak
How To Apply For The Trump Gold Card? Step-By-Step Guide Of Application, Eligibility, And Benefits Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How To Apply For The Trump Gold Card? Step-By-Step Guide Of Application, Eligibility, And Benefits Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How To Apply For The Trump Gold Card? Step-By-Step Guide Of Application, Eligibility, And Benefits Explained
How To Apply For The Trump Gold Card? Step-By-Step Guide Of Application, Eligibility, And Benefits Explained
How To Apply For The Trump Gold Card? Step-By-Step Guide Of Application, Eligibility, And Benefits Explained
How To Apply For The Trump Gold Card? Step-By-Step Guide Of Application, Eligibility, And Benefits Explained

QUICK LINKS