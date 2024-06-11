Hunter Biden Found Guilty On All Counts In Gun Trial, This Is How His Father Joe Biden Reacted To His Conviction

President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden has been found guilty by a jury of lying about his drug use to illegally purchase a gun, a verdict that Democrats may use to counter Donald Trump’s claims of a justice system weaponized against him.

According to reports, a 12-member jury in Wilmington, Delaware, federal court found Hunter Biden guilty on all three counts against him, making him the first child of a sitting U.S. president to be convicted of a crime.

Hunter Biden, 54, lightly nodded his head after the verdict was read but otherwise showed little reaction. He then patted his lawyer, Abbe Lowell, on the back and hugged another member of his legal team. He left the courthouse without making a statement.

MUST READ: Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima And Nine Others Killed In Plane Crash

Hunter Biden Says He Is Grateful For The Love & Support

Hunter Biden, in an official statement after the conviction stated, “I am more grateful today for the love and support I experienced this last week from Melissa, my family, my friends, and my community than I am disappointed by the outcome. Recovery is possible by the grace of God, and I am blessed to experience that gift one day at a time.”

Defense attorney Abbe Lowell in a statement said they were “naturally disappointed” by Hunter Biden’s guilty verdict and will vigorously pursue all legal challenges that are available. “Through all he has been through in his recovery, including this trial, Hunter has felt grateful for and blessed by the love and support of his family,” Lowell said.

Joe Biden Says, ‘I am also a Dad’

Hunter Biden’s father, Joe Biden, issued an official statement saying he accepted the outcome of the case and would respect the judicial process as his son considers an appeal.

“As I said last week, I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery,” said US President Joe Biden.

In the statement, he added, “As I also said last week, I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal. Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that.”

What Is Hunter Biden’s Sentencing Date?

The judge did not set a sentencing date but noted that it typically occurs within 120 days, placing it no later than a month before the U.S. presidential election on November 5.

Sentencing guidelines for the gun charges range from 15 to 21 months, though legal experts suggest that defendants in similar cases often receive shorter sentences and are less likely to be incarcerated if they comply with pretrial release terms.

The case against Hunter Biden was brought by U.S. Department of Justice Special Counsel David Weiss, a Trump appointee. Weiss has also charged Hunter Biden with three felony and six misdemeanor tax offenses in California, alleging that he failed to pay $1.4 million in taxes between 2016 and 2019 while spending millions on drugs, escorts, exotic cars, and other high-ticket items.

Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty to these charges, with a trial scheduled for September 5 in Los Angeles.

Hunter Biden’s descent into drug use began around the time his brother, Beau, died from brain cancer. His struggles with addiction and the impact on his family relationships were vividly detailed during the trial through excerpts from Hunter’s memoir, his text messages and emails, photographs, and testimonies from those close to him.

ALSO READ: Report : Russian SU-34 Bomber Crashes In Caucasus Mountains, Crew Killed

Show Full Article