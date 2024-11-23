Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

ICC Warrants Are Binding, Cannot Pick And Choose: EU’s Borrell

Israel’s actions were triggered by a deadly Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which left 1,200 Israelis dead and more than 250 others taken hostage.

ICC Warrants Are Binding, Cannot Pick And Choose: EU’s Borrell

European Union governments are bound by international law to enforce arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Israeli leaders and a Hamas commander, the EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said on Saturday. His statement comes after the ICC issued warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leader Ibrahim Al-Masri for alleged crimes against humanity.

ICC Warrants for Israeli Leaders and Hamas Commander

The ICC’s decision, announced on Thursday, charges Netanyahu and Gallant with involvement in crimes including murder, persecution, and the use of starvation as a weapon of war in Gaza. The court asserts there is sufficient evidence to suggest they were responsible for “widespread and systematic attacks” against Gaza’s civilian population. Meanwhile, the warrant for Al-Masri focuses on his alleged role in the mass killings during Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Israel claims to have killed Al-Masri, but the ICC warrant remains active. The legal obligations under the Rome Statute, which all EU member states have signed, demand compliance with ICC rulings.

Borrell Emphasizes EU’s Legal Obligation

Borrell made it clear that EU member states are legally obligated to implement the ICC’s decisions, stressing, “It’s not optional.” He also pointed out that this duty extends to countries seeking EU membership. “It would be very funny that the newcomers have an obligation that current members don’t fulfill,” Borrell added during a visit to Cyprus for a peace workshop with Israeli and Palestinian activists.

Despite this, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban has openly supported Netanyahu, inviting him to visit Hungary and assuring him that he would not face any risks. This stance has sparked criticism, with some arguing that Hungary is undermining EU obligations.

Criticism of the ICC Decision and Accusations of Antisemitism

The United States has rejected the ICC’s warrants, and Israel has condemned the move as antisemitic. Responding to these accusations, Borrell strongly defended his right to criticize the Israeli government, asserting, “I have the right to criticize the decisions of the Israeli government, be it Mr. Netanyahu or someone else, without being accused of antisemitism.”

He went on to say, “Every time someone disagrees with the policy of one Israeli government – (they are) being accused of antisemitism. This is not acceptable. That’s enough.”

The Ongoing Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, now in its 13th month, has resulted in the deaths of approximately 44,000 Palestinians and displaced nearly the entire population of the Gaza Strip, according to Gaza officials. Israel’s actions were triggered by a deadly Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which left 1,200 Israelis dead and more than 250 others taken hostage.

Filed under

EU legal obligations Gaza humanitarian crisis ICC warrants Israel Hamas charges
Advertisement

Also Read

Narendra Modi Bears The Hallmark Of Popular Mandate: Sarbananda Sonowal

Narendra Modi Bears The Hallmark Of Popular Mandate: Sarbananda Sonowal

Maharashtra Election Result 2024: Saffron Soars As BJP Wins 132 Seats

Maharashtra Election Result 2024: Saffron Soars As BJP Wins 132 Seats

Maha Results: PM Modi’s ‘Parasite’ Attack On Congress, Targets Gandhis Over ‘Waqf Board Appeasement’

Maha Results: PM Modi’s ‘Parasite’ Attack On Congress, Targets Gandhis Over ‘Waqf Board Appeasement’

Is Shahid Kapoor Set To Star In Homi Adajania’s ‘Cocktail 2?

Is Shahid Kapoor Set To Star In Homi Adajania’s ‘Cocktail 2?

Maharashtra Mandate Is Nod To “Stay United To Stay Safe”, Opposition Dividing OBC, SC, ST Unity: PM Modi

Maharashtra Mandate Is Nod To “Stay United To Stay Safe”, Opposition Dividing OBC, SC, ST...

Entertainment

Is Shahid Kapoor Set To Star In Homi Adajania’s ‘Cocktail 2?

Is Shahid Kapoor Set To Star In Homi Adajania’s ‘Cocktail 2?

Tamannah Bhatia And Vijay Varma To Tie The Knot Soon?

Tamannah Bhatia And Vijay Varma To Tie The Knot Soon?

Mike Tyson And Jake Paul Set For 24-Day Boxing Suspension After Controversial Netflix Fight

Mike Tyson And Jake Paul Set For 24-Day Boxing Suspension After Controversial Netflix Fight

When Julia Roberts Revealed She Started Practising Hinduism After Seeing A Picture Of Neem Karoli Baba

When Julia Roberts Revealed She Started Practising Hinduism After Seeing A Picture Of Neem Karoli

Why Netflix Cancelled Arcane Season 3?

Why Netflix Cancelled Arcane Season 3?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox