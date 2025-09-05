LIVE TV
Home > World > IDF forces eliminate terrorist at checkpoint

IDF forces eliminate terrorist at checkpoint

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 5, 2025 23:52:08 IST

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 5 (ANI/TPS): The IDF announced tonight that forces at a military checkpoint near Burin in the Samaria Brigade area eliminated a terrorist who approached the post and threw a suspicious object at the IDF forces.

The announcement clarifies that a suspect arrest procedure was initiated but the terrorist refused to comply and was shot. There were no casualties among the IDF forces. (ANI/TPS)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

