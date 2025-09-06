LIVE TV
Home > World > IDF strikes Hamas-used high-rise in Gaza city

IDF strikes Hamas-used high-rise in Gaza city

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 01:00:08 IST

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 5 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it struck a high-rise building in Gaza City used by Hamas, following evacuation warnings issued earlier on Friday.

According to the IDF, the structure housed Hamas infrastructure used to plan and carry out attacks against Israeli forces in the area. Beneath the building, the military said, Hamas had established an underground network used for ambushes and escape routes.

The IDF stressed that precautionary measures were taken ahead of the strike to minimise civilian harm, including advance warnings, use of precision munitions, aerial surveillance, and intelligence cross-checks.

The military accused Hamas of systematically violating international law by exploiting civilian sites and populations as human shields. It vowed to continue operating “with force and determination” against terror groups in Gaza. (ANI/TPS)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

