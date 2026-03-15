‘If This Child-Killing Criminal Is Alive…’ IRGC Vows To Hunt Down And Kill Netanyahu Just Hours After The Israeli PM’s Office Dismissed Reports Of His Assassination

On Sunday, March 15, Iran openly threatened to “pursue and kill” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as it kept up its attacks on Israel during the sixteenth day of this Middle East war.

The country’s Revolutionary Guards released a blunt statement: “If this child-killer is alive, we’ll keep hunting him down with everything we’ve got.”

Iran Threatens To ‘Hunt Down And Kill’ Netanyahu

The comment came as rumours swirled on social media about Netanyahu’s whereabouts. He apparently hasn’t been seen in public for a few days, and that’s got people talking.

Some are even pointing to a March 12 video where Netanyahu’s hand looked like it had six fingers. That odd detail has people wondering if the footage was edited with AI.

Where Is Benjamin Netanyahu?

The video showed 76-year-old Netanyahu at his first press conference since the US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran began on February 28. He didn’t hold back, promising action against Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, and doubling down on Israel’s military strategy.

“I won’t detail exactly what we’re doing, but we’re setting things up to topple the regime,” Netanyahu said in Hebrew. “Still, I can’t tell you with total certainty that the people of Iran will overthrow it regimes get brought down from within,” he added.

Meanwhile, American commentator Candace Owens joined the speculation, posting, “Where’s Bibi?” (using Netanyahu’s nickname) and questioning why his office was supposedly sharing and deleting “fake AI videos.” She wondered what was causing the “mass panic” at the White House.

Israeli PM’s Office Dismisses Reports Of Netanyahu’s Assassination

Netanyahu’s team fired back, denying rumours of his death. “Fake news, the Prime Minister is fine,” his office told Turkey’s Anadolu Agency, pushing back against the flood of social media posts claiming he’d been assassinated.

Still, Netanyahu’s office hasn’t released an official statement to the public. And now some online users have noticed his son, Yair Netanyahu usually super active with his 284,000 followers, hasn’t posted since March 9.

The latest violence erupted after US and Israeli forces killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, last month in joint strikes. The fallout was immediate: Iran has been targeting Israel and US bases in the Gulf, while Israel and the US keep hitting Iranian sites in response.

So far, the war has claimed more than 2,000 lives, mostly in Iran. The chaos shows no sign of letting up.

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