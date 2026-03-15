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Home > World > Who Is Harman Singh Kapoor? Indian-Origin Restaurateur Arrested After Refusing To Serve Halal Meat At His Rangrez Restaurant Amid Protests In London

Who Is Harman Singh Kapoor? Indian-Origin Restaurateur Arrested After Refusing To Serve Halal Meat At His Rangrez Restaurant Amid Protests In London

A Sikh restaurateur in London, Harman Singh Kapoor, was arrested after refusing to serve halal meat at his Indian restaurant Rangrez.

Indian-origin restaurateur Harman Singh Kapoor (IMAGE: X)
Indian-origin restaurateur Harman Singh Kapoor (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 15, 2026 12:35:54 IST

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Who Is Harman Singh Kapoor? Indian-Origin Restaurateur Arrested After Refusing To Serve Halal Meat At His Rangrez Restaurant Amid Protests In London

Halal Food Row in London: Harman Singh Kapoor, a Sikh restaurateur in London, ended up in handcuffs on Saturday after sticking to his decision not to serve halal meat at his Indian restaurant.

Who Is Harman Singh Kapoor?

His stand sparked days of tension, with Muslim protesters gathering outside Rangrez, his place. Kapoor insists these protests were aimed directly at him because he wouldn’t budge on his menu.

He didn’t stay quiet about it, either. Kapoor posted often about getting threats and feeling harassed. Some of his videos online show crowds chanting outside his restaurant, clear signs that the situation was getting out of hand.

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London Halal Food Row

People started sharing footage of Kapoor’s arrest: officers handcuffing him inside his restaurant, leading him out, and shoving him into a police van. Nobody’s saying exactly how long the police kept him, but by now he’s back out.

After his release, Kapoor spoke up. He says police singled him out, even though he was only protecting his family. “All I did was protect my family, yet I was the one arrested.

Instead of protecting us, the police targeted my religion, my Sikh faith and my beliefs. This is deeply troubling,” he wrote online.

This wasn’t the first time things heated up around Rangrez. Back in February 2026, Kapoor wrote on X that he had to close his restaurant after 16 years because of ongoing harassment, constant protests mostly from Pakistanis, he said and what he felt was little help from the authorities.

A few days later, he posted another video, right in the middle of a shouting match outside Rangrez. The main spark? A sign on his window: “We don’t serve halal.” For Kapoor, that simple notice set off days of outrage and unrest.

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First published on: Mar 15, 2026 12:35 PM IST
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Who Is Harman Singh Kapoor? Indian-Origin Restaurateur Arrested After Refusing To Serve Halal Meat At His Rangrez Restaurant Amid Protests In London

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Who Is Harman Singh Kapoor? Indian-Origin Restaurateur Arrested After Refusing To Serve Halal Meat At His Rangrez Restaurant Amid Protests In London

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Who Is Harman Singh Kapoor? Indian-Origin Restaurateur Arrested After Refusing To Serve Halal Meat At His Rangrez Restaurant Amid Protests In London
Who Is Harman Singh Kapoor? Indian-Origin Restaurateur Arrested After Refusing To Serve Halal Meat At His Rangrez Restaurant Amid Protests In London
Who Is Harman Singh Kapoor? Indian-Origin Restaurateur Arrested After Refusing To Serve Halal Meat At His Rangrez Restaurant Amid Protests In London
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