Benjamin Netanyahu’s Office Finally Speaks Out On Viral Assassination Rumours Amid US-Israel-Iran War, Reveals ‘PM Is….’

There have been rumours about the death or disappearance of Benjamin Netanyahu in the ongoing conflict in West Asia which have been circulating on social media extensively. The office of the Israeli Prime Minister has however refuted these allegations emphatically. Regarding the question raised by media sources, the officials said that the reports which state that Netanyahu is killed in an Iranian retaliation against US and Israeli attacks are fake news. As indicated in the statement, the prime minister is in no danger and he is still in office. The rumours spread online where speculation continued to grow on his not appearing in public frequently since the war started getting serious.

What Di d Benjamin Netanyahu’s Office Say?

‘These are fake news; the Prime Minister is fine,’ the office replied to news agency Anadolu Ajansi. The scandal was intensified when a video message published March 13 created debates in the social media. There is one scene in the video where Netanyahu seems to use six fingers on one hand, which makes some internet users say that the video may be a deepfake by AI. The video quickly became viral, and the critics and conspiracy theorists wondered whether the speech was genuine or it was made using artificial intelligence. Nonetheless, it has also been noted that these visual glitches may arise because of camera angles, compression artifacts or frame distortions in digital videos. Notwithstanding the speculation, there has been no credible evidence that has been presented to show that the message was made up.

Wh ere Is Benjamin Netanyahu Now?

The latest official updates mean that the last public message of Netanyahu was the March 13 TV address where he commented on the situation in the region and threatened the leadership in Iran. Until then, he had been caught at various engagements, such as with local officials and in Israel with the National Health Command Center earlier in March. The same March 13 address was also posted on his official accounts of social media and is the last confirmed appearance. The assertions that he was killed in an Iranian assassination attack or that he had fled to Germany are simply rumors that no official records support and add credibility to the notion that the viral rumors are nothing more than speculation.

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