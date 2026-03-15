Did The US Strike Iran’s Kharg Island From The United Arab Emirates? Here’s What Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi Claims

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has accused the United States of launching rocket attacks on two Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf from locations inside the United Arab Emirates. Tehran warned that it would respond to the strikes but said it would try to avoid civilian areas, according to Iranian state media reports.

Araghchi claimed the attacks targeted Kharg Island, a key hub for Iran’s oil exports, and Abu Musa Island, a strategically important island near the entrance of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran Claims Rockets Were Fired From UAE Territory

Speaking about the incident, Araghchi said the attacks were carried out using the HIMARS artillery rocket system. He alleged that the rockets were launched from areas in the UAE, including Ras Al Khaimah and locations near Dubai.

According to him, Iran’s military tracked the attacks and determined that the weapons were fired from the territory of neighbouring countries.

He described the move as “unacceptable” and said using neighbouring soil to attack Iran posed serious risks, particularly because the launch points were reportedly close to populated areas.

Iran Warns Of Possible Retaliation

Araghchi said Iran reserves the right to respond to the attacks as part of what he called “legitimate defence.” However, he added that Iranian forces would try to avoid targeting densely populated civilian zones during any retaliatory action.

Reports also said the strikes damaged military installations on the islands but did not hit Iran’s major energy infrastructure.

Iranian military officials further warned that the country considers it a legitimate right to strike locations from which American missiles were launched.

(Via Agency Inputs)

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