Fact Check: Where Is Benjamin Netanyahu? Israeli PM’s Death Rumours, ‘Six Fingers’ Viral Video Spark Questions About The Zionist Leader’s Safety

A viral video of Benjamin Netanyahu has triggered widespread speculation on social media, with some posts claiming the Israeli prime minister is dead while others alleged the clip shows him with six fingers. The claims spread rapidly online amid tensions linked to the ongoing regional conflict involving Israel, the United States, and Iran.

However, fact checks and official sources have dismissed the rumours, confirming that the Israeli leader is alive and continuing his duties.

Viral Video Fuels Death Rumours And AI Claims

The controversy began after a video of Netanyahu addressing the nation circulated widely on social media platforms. Some users claimed the footage appeared to show the Israeli leader with six fingers on one hand, leading to speculation that the clip might have been created using artificial intelligence.

🚨HOLY CRAP, IS THIS TRUE?? Rumors swirling that the Prime Minister of Israel – Netanyahu – is dead after this video has been released of him LIVE on TV. Look at the 6 fingers.🧐 pic.twitter.com/NjRnov6OHm — JackTheRippler ©️ (@RippleXrpie) March 13, 2026

As the clip gained millions of views, several posts went further, suggesting that Netanyahu had died and the video was a digitally manipulated replacement. These claims quickly gained traction online and sparked intense debate among users questioning the authenticity of the footage.

Experts and fact checkers later examined the video and said the “six fingers” appearance was likely the result of a distorted frame or camera angle rather than evidence of AI manipulation.

The latest government video appears Al-generated-Netanyahu has six fingers pic.twitter.com/VR0BkuLN4A — Ounka (@OunkaOnX) March 13, 2026

Is Benjamin Netanyahu Safe?

Authorities and verification reports have rejected the viral claims, stating that Netanyahu is alive and actively leading the government. The Israeli prime minister has continued making public appearances and statements during the ongoing geopolitical crisis.

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