Drone Strike Forces Suspension Of Operations At Lanaz Refinery In Iraq’s Erbil Amid Ongoing Iran War

Operations at the Lanaz oil refinery in Erbil were suspended on Saturday after a drone strike triggered a fire at the facility, officials confirmed. Authorities said work at the refinery will remain halted until the blaze is fully controlled and the extent of the damage is determined.

Provincial officials stated that emergency teams were deployed soon after the incident to contain the fire and ensure the safety of workers at the site.

Fire Breaks Out After Drone Strike

According to officials, the refinery was hit by a drone earlier in the day, which led to a fire inside the facility. The attack forced the immediate suspension of operations as safety teams moved in to manage the situation.

🇮🇶 Suicide drones targeted the Lanaz refinery in Erbil, northern Iraq. pic.twitter.com/eEFZ9ECHUC — TheGlobalDecoder (@TGD_06) March 14, 2026

Local authorities have not yet released details about the source of the drone or whether there were any casualties. However, officials confirmed that efforts are ongoing to bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading further within the refinery complex.

Officials from the Kurdistan Region Ministry of Natural Resources said refinery operations will remain suspended until investigators assess the scale of the damage caused by the strike and the resulting fire.

(Via Agency Inputs)

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