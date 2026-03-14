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Home > World > Donald Trump Calls On World To ‘Send Warships’ To End Iran’s Strait Of Hormuz Chokehold Amid Ongoing War

Donald Trump Calls On World To ‘Send Warships’ To End Iran’s Strait Of Hormuz Chokehold Amid Ongoing War

US President Donald Trump has urged other countries to send warships to protect the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil trade, as the conflict with Iran enters its third week.

US President Donald Trump (Pic Credits: X)
US President Donald Trump (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 14, 2026 22:36:50 IST

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Donald Trump Calls On World To ‘Send Warships’ To End Iran’s Strait Of Hormuz Chokehold Amid Ongoing War

US President Donald Trump has urged other countries to send warships to protect the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil trade, as the conflict with Iran enters its third week. Trump said on social media that nations hit by Iran’s blockade should join the United States in keeping the waterway open and safe. 

He suggested countries including China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom could help.

Trump also claimed that Iran’s military power has been “completely destroyed” by recent strikes, though he admitted Tehran could still use drones, mines, or missiles to threaten ships in the strait.

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Iran Stands Firm On Closure

Iran announced on March 1 that it would close the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow channel through which about one-fifth of the world’s oil shipments pass. The move has severely disrupted shipping and pushed up global energy prices.

In its first official comments since the closure, Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, said the strait must remain closed as a tool of leverage in the conflict and warned that attacks would continue if US forces stay in the region.

Global Impact Still Rising

The standoff has sparked concern in energy markets as disruption in the strait could tighten supplies and drive oil prices even higher. Several countries and shipping firms have avoided the narrow waterway, raising fears of wider economic fallout if the crisis continues.

READ MORE: From Rising Oil Costs To Empty Foreign Reserves And 30% Salary Cuts: How Iran-US-Israel Conflict Is Pushing Pakistan’s Fragile Economy To Edge – Explained

First published on: Mar 14, 2026 10:36 PM IST
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Donald Trump Calls On World To ‘Send Warships’ To End Iran’s Strait Of Hormuz Chokehold Amid Ongoing War

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Donald Trump Calls On World To ‘Send Warships’ To End Iran’s Strait Of Hormuz Chokehold Amid Ongoing War
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Donald Trump Calls On World To ‘Send Warships’ To End Iran’s Strait Of Hormuz Chokehold Amid Ongoing War
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