Imran Khan Approaches Lahore HC For Bail In May 9 Cases

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court seeking post-arrest bail in several cases related to the violent incidents of May 9.

Khan, currently in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) custody in Islamabad, stated that he had no involvement in the violence that took place on that day. He described the charges against him as politically motivated and part of a campaign of “political revenge.”

In his plea, Khan argued that he has been subjected to “political victimization” and faced numerous “fabricated” cases over the past two years. He requested the court to grant him post-arrest bail, citing that the cases filed against him were unjust. This legal action comes after the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) rejected his bail application in connection with eight May 9 cases, including the attack on the Jinnah House.

Khan criticized the ATC’s decision, claiming that the rejection of his bail requests was inconsistent with the facts. His sister, Aleema Khanum, also spoke out, revealing that Imran Khan has decided to take his case to the International Human Rights Organization (IHRO). Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail, Aleema Khan accused the authorities of denying Imran communication with his children and his doctor, calling the treatment “torture.”

She further claimed that no court was willing to hear their petitions, leaving them with no choice but to seek international intervention.

Aleema Khan also mentioned that their family was receiving threats and warnings. She said, “We have taken on a responsibility as a family,” emphasizing the family’s determination to fight back against what they see as an unjust political persecution.

Additionally, she noted that Imran Khan had laughed at the press conference of Rana Sanaullah, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, in response to his statements.

The violence on May 9, 2023, erupted following Imran Khan’s arrest, leading to widespread protests by PTI supporters across Pakistan. Demonstrations took place in major cities and remote areas, with PTI workers expressing their anger over the arrest. The protests turned violent, with attacks on military installations, including the Corps Commander’s house in Lahore. In the wake of the unrest, the armed forces were called in to restore order in Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad.

Imran Khan is named as the primary accused in the case related to the May 9 riots, which have drawn significant attention both within Pakistan and internationally.

