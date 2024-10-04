India Applauds UK-Mauritius Agreement on Chagos Archipelago Sovereignty

India expressed its support for the United Kingdom’s landmark decision to transfer sovereignty over the Chagos Islands on Thursday, including the strategically important Diego Garcia, to Mauritius. This historic agreement is viewed as a significant step towards the decolonization of Mauritius and has garnered positive reactions from various international stakeholders.

India’s Official Reaction

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India welcomed the agreement, noting that it finalizes the decolonization process for Mauritius. In a statement, the MEA declared, “We welcome the agreement between the United Kingdom and Mauritius on the return of Mauritian sovereignty over the Chagos archipelago, including Diego Garcia.” This statement emphasizes India’s ongoing commitment to supporting Mauritius in its quest for sovereignty over the islands.

The MEA characterized the resolution of the “longstanding Chagos dispute” as a “welcome development,” especially following two years of negotiations that adhered to international law. India has consistently championed Mauritius’s claim, aligning with its principles regarding decolonization and its support for the territorial integrity of nations.

India’s Role in the Negotiations

Official sources have indicated that India played a crucial yet understated role during the negotiation process. New Delhi firmly backed Mauritius’s claim, reinforcing its position on the necessity of eliminating the last remnants of colonialism. In addition to backing Mauritius, India encouraged both parties to approach negotiations with an open mindset, aiming for outcomes beneficial to all involved.

According to sources, this diplomatic effort is seen as a triumph for all sides, contributing to long-term security in the Indian Ocean region. The collaborative nature of this agreement is believed to foster better relations and stability among nations in the area.

Significance of Diego Garcia

Diego Garcia, a key part of the Chagos archipelago, has strategic military importance due to its location in the Indian Ocean. It has served as a military base for the United States, which highlights its geopolitical significance. The transfer of sovereignty may lead to a reassessment of military operations in the region and has potential implications for international relations among various powers active in the Indian Ocean.

Strengthening Maritime Security

In its statement, the MEA reiterated India’s commitment to working alongside Mauritius and other like-minded partners to enhance maritime safety and security. This cooperation aims to promote peace and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region, which is increasingly important given the rising geopolitical tensions.