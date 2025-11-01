LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bankai Group IND W vs SA W Final Women World Cup 2025 Sanjay Raut aap australia vs india t20 america Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Budapest summit Bankai Group IND W vs SA W Final Women World Cup 2025 Sanjay Raut aap australia vs india t20 america Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Budapest summit Bankai Group IND W vs SA W Final Women World Cup 2025 Sanjay Raut aap australia vs india t20 america Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Budapest summit Bankai Group IND W vs SA W Final Women World Cup 2025 Sanjay Raut aap australia vs india t20 america Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Budapest summit
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bankai Group IND W vs SA W Final Women World Cup 2025 Sanjay Raut aap australia vs india t20 america Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Budapest summit Bankai Group IND W vs SA W Final Women World Cup 2025 Sanjay Raut aap australia vs india t20 america Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Budapest summit Bankai Group IND W vs SA W Final Women World Cup 2025 Sanjay Raut aap australia vs india t20 america Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Budapest summit Bankai Group IND W vs SA W Final Women World Cup 2025 Sanjay Raut aap australia vs india t20 america Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Budapest summit
LIVE TV
Home > World > India Halts Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan Faces Alarming Risk Of Severe Water Shortage

India Halts Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan Faces Alarming Risk Of Severe Water Shortage

India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty heightens Pakistan’s water vulnerability. With agriculture heavily reliant on Indus flows, any disruption could trigger food insecurity and economic instability, escalating diplomatic tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

India’s Indus Treaty Suspension Puts Pakistan at Risk of Severe Water Crisis (Pc: X)
India’s Indus Treaty Suspension Puts Pakistan at Risk of Severe Water Crisis (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 1, 2025 01:39:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India Halts Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan Faces Alarming Risk Of Severe Water Shortage

In threatening Pakistan with bitter water shortages, India’s adoption of an entirely unprecedented policy of putting the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) into abeyance magnifies the challenge for Pakistan.

This 1960 agreement, which distributed the three western rivers–Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab–to Pakistan, has served as a unique rock of stability through decades of hostility. 

In retaliation for cross–border terrorism, India’s actions altered fundamentally the fragile balance of water-sharing arrangements.

With its position as the upper riparian, India’s leverage over the Indus basin river flows has disproportionately exposed Pakistan’s vulnerability, particularly with respect to its agricultural sector, which is massive and wholly water dependent. 

This could again lead to deliberate or accidental sabotage of flow in the rivers, an issue that has evoked significant international attention in view of a possible humanitarian catastrophe and regional instability.

Pakistan’s Agricultural Vulnerability

Pakistan, at the fulcrum of its vulnerability, primarily pivots on the Indus River system. Nearly eighty percent of the irrigated agriculture, which forms the crux of rural economy for Pakistan, is dependent on these waters.

Any significant or ill-timed setback of flow would have instant and calamitous effects on yields, leading into possible food scarcity and economic instability.

Correspondingly, another limitation to Pakistan’s water storage system is that, at the moment, it can only hold water for about thirty days of Indus flow. Hence, it has almost got no buffer against any sudden or prolonged breakages.

India has ventured on tactical manipulation of the water flows, positioning farming communities precariously by operating its dams in contravention of the treaty, by resorting to, inter-alia, ‘reservoir flushing’ on the Chenab without notice.

Infrastructure and Diplomatic Escalation

While India’s current infrastructure may not enable it to completely stop the influx of the western rivers, the treaty suspension allows India to expedite various project constructions for utilizing its full share of the waters, a process that potentially may take years to realise.

The long-running threat has only been compounded by the immediate diplomatic fallout. The unilateral abrogation of the IWT by India has been seen by Islamabad as an act of hostility and a marked escalation in tensions.

This hydro-political maneuvering nudges the focus away from a relatively stable World Bank-brokered treaty toward a rather dangerous unilateral assertion of national water right.

The prospect of hydro-politics becoming a central battlefield in an already strained relationship between the two nuclear neighbours remains a serious worry for global stability.

Also Read: U.S. Air Force Sends B-1B Bombers Near Venezuela Again, Sparking Tension And Global Curiosity Over Power Moves

First published on: Nov 1, 2025 1:39 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: pakistan

RELATED News

Indian-Origin CEO Exposes BlackRock In Jaw-Dropping $500 Million Fraud Scandal, A Corporate Shockwave Unfolds

JD Vance Breaks Silence: ‘My Wife Has No Plans To Convert’, Clears Air After Controversial Remark Sparks Row

Saudi Arabia Introduces New Travel Rules, Cuts Umrah Visa Validity To..

“American Dream Stolen”: Trump’s H-1B Visa Misuse Video Has Major India Mention

“Usha, You Are In Trouble”: Erika Kirk, JD Vance’s ‘Emotional’ Hug Sparks Meme Fest On Social Media

LATEST NEWS

Manoj Bajpayee Finally Reveals The Family Man 3 Trailer Date, Fans Can’t Keep Calm!

I Openly Support Ban On RSS: Kharge Taunts BJP On Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel 150th Birth Anniversary

Chandrababu Naidu Turned Calamity Into Publicity Event, Abandoned Farmers, Says Kanna Babu

Karnataka Government Will Face Farmers’ Agitation If It Fails To Provide Suitable Compensation For Crop Loss, Warns MP Basavaraj Bommai

Zubeen Garg’s Final Film ‘Roi Roi Binale’ Revived Assam’s Forgotten Single-Screen Theatres Back To Life

Why Deepika Padukone Praises Jemimah Rodrigues For Sharing Her Story, From Cricket Field To Hearts!!

E-Passports Are Here! How to Apply, Eligibility, And Hidden Benefits At A Glance

Travel News Services India Pvt. Ltd. Expands Boldly Across India’s Travel Hubs

Groww And Shreeji Global FMCG IPO Set To Launch In November’s First Week, Here’s A Comparative Analysis

Vedic Meet is Transforming the Astrology Market | Focusing more on Solving Real Life Problems

India Halts Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan Faces Alarming Risk Of Severe Water Shortage

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India Halts Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan Faces Alarming Risk Of Severe Water Shortage

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India Halts Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan Faces Alarming Risk Of Severe Water Shortage
India Halts Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan Faces Alarming Risk Of Severe Water Shortage
India Halts Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan Faces Alarming Risk Of Severe Water Shortage
India Halts Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan Faces Alarming Risk Of Severe Water Shortage

QUICK LINKS