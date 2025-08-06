LIVE TV
Home > World > India Hit Hard, China Untouched: GTRI Accuses U.S. of Double Standards Over Russian Trade

India Hit Hard, China Untouched: GTRI Accuses U.S. of Double Standards Over Russian Trade

GTRI slammed the US for imposing a 50% tariff on Indian imports, calling it hypocritical given the lack of penalties on China and the EU despite larger trade with Russia. It warned of a 40–50% drop in Indian exports to the US and advised India to stay calm, avoid retaliation, and deepen ties with other global partners.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 6, 2025 22:54:24 IST

The Global Trade Research Institute (GTRI) on Wednesday called the United States’ decision to impose an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports “hypocritical”, highlighting Washington’s selective approach towards its allies and China when it comes to their trade relations with Moscow.

This came after Washington announced the additional levy, which adds to an existing 25 per cent tariff, raising the total duty on Indian goods to 50 per cent, effective from August 27.

GTRI Criticizes Selective US Trade Policy Regarding India

The GTRI, in its statement, stated that the US had overlooked Russia’s trade with the European Union and China, noting selective enforcement on India, exposing Washington’s hypocrisy.

According to the data given by GTRI, China purchased USD 62.6 billion of Russian oil in 2024, surpassing India’s USD 52.7 billion, yet Beijing faces no punitive tariffs.

The think tank pointed out that the US avoids targeting China due to its leverage over critical materials such as gallium, germanium, rare earths, and graphite, which are vital for the US defence and technology industries.

It also noted that the US has turned a blind eye to the EU’s USD 39.1 billion imports from Russia in 2024, including USD 25.2 billion in oil, while the US itself purchased USD 3.3 billion in strategic materials from Russia.

“GTRI calls the US action hypocritical. In 2024, China bought $62.6 billion of Russian oil–more than India’s $52.7 billion–yet faces no such penalties. Washington avoids targeting Beijing because of China’s leverage over critical materials such as gallium, germanium, rare earths, and graphite, vital for US defence and technology,” the statement read.

“The U.S. has also overlooked its allies’ trade with Russia: the EU imported $39.1 billion of Russian goods last year, including $25.2 billion in oil, while the U.S. itself purchased $3.3 billion in strategic materials from Russia,” it added.

It stated that this selective targeting not only threatens India’s USD 86.5 billion in annual exports to the US, but also raises questions about the credibility of US trade policy, as the move is expected to potentially reduce Indian exports to the US by 40 per cent to 50 per cent.

GTRI Urged India to Stay Strategic and Avoid Immediate Reaction

“The move places India among the most heavily taxed US trading partners, far above rivals such as China, Vietnam, and Bangladesh, and threatens most of India’s $86.5 billion in annual exports to the US, from textiles to machinery… The tariffs are expected to make Indian goods far costlier in the US, with a cut of US-bound exports by 40-50%,” the statement read.

The GTRI recommended that India should remain cautious, avoid immediate retaliation for at least six months, and continue strategic engagement with Russia, China, and other global trade partners. It also noted that abandoning Russian oil purchases solely to appease Washington would not prevent future trade threats.

“India could think of not buying Russian oil if economically viable, but should not abandon Russian oil purchases simply to satisfy Washington. The US may find a new pretext to tax India again. India should remain calm, avoid retaliation for at least six months, and recognise that meaningful trade negotiations with the US cannot proceed under threats or mistrust. US action will push India to reconsider its strategic alignment, deepening ties with Russia, China, and many other countries,” the statement read.

(Inputs From ANI)

Tags: GTRIindiatradeus

