"India stands ready to assume greater responsibilities": Jaishankar calls for UN reforms

New York [US], September 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that both permanent and non-permanent membership of the Council should be expanded, and “India stands ready to assume greater responsibilities”.

Speaking at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, S. Jaishankar noted the “erosion of the UN’s credibility” and called to “purposefully address reform agenda”.

“Central to the erosion of UN’s credibility has been resistance to reform. Most members strongly desire change; but the process is being made an obstacle to the outcome. It is imperative that we see through this cynicism and purposefully address the reform agenda. The historical injustice done to Africa should be redressed. Both permanent and non-permanent membership of the Council must be expanded,” Jaishankar said.

“A reformed Council must be truly representative. And India stands ready to assume greater responsibilities,” he said.

He also highlighted that India has responded to the “urgent requirements” of its neighbours during the “moment of crisis.

“…Turbulent times require that we step forward during moments of crisis. India has been forthcoming in that regard, especially in its immediate vicinity. Whether it is finance, food, fertilizer or fuel, we have responded to the urgent requirements of our neighbours.”

He also noted the consequences of the war, especially in Ukraine and Gaza, on those countries, “even those not directly involved”.

“In the case of conflicts, especially Ukraine and Gaza, even those not directly involved have felt its impact. Nations that can engage all sides must step up in the search for solutions. India calls for an end to hostilities and will support any initiative that will help restore peace.”

The External Affairs Minister reiterated India’s committment to share its technology with other countries and pointed out the potential of Artificial Intelligence for development.

“…India remains committed to sharing its experiences and tools with others on their journey of development. Artificial Intelligence as a horizontal and cross-cutting technology has a particular promise for development. India’s approach is to harness it responsibly for human welfare. Inclusion and impact will be the watch words for the Summit that India will host in 2026.” (ANI)

