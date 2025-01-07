Indian-American Congressman Swears Oath on Bhagavad Gita, Another Congressmen Recites Sacred Passage in the House

The presence of Indian-American lawmakers in the US Congress is growing, with some notable moments that highlight the deepening cultural diversity in the nation's legislative body.

The presence of Indian-American lawmakers in the US Congress is growing, with some notable moments that highlight the deepening cultural diversity in the nation’s legislative body. Among the recent events that captured attention was the participation of these lawmakers in the sacred practices of their Hindu faith, particularly in relation to the Bhagavad Gita, a revered text in Hinduism.

Tulsi Gabbard: Pioneering the Oath on the Bhagavad Gita

Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu American to be elected to the US House of Representatives, made history by being the first lawmaker to take the oath of office on the Bhagavad Gita. On January 3, 2013, Gabbard swore in for her first term as a member of the House of Representatives, representing Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District. Her decision to swear on the sacred Hindu text reflected both her personal faith and her commitment to representing the diverse American population. Gabbard, a converted Hindu who embraced the religion as a teenager, continues to inspire with her role as a nominee for the Director of National Intelligence.

Congressman Suhash Subramanyam made waves as the first Indian-American Congressman from Virginia’s East Coast. During his recent swearing-in, Subramanyam took the oath of office on the Bhagavad Gita, a symbolic and momentous gesture. His mother, an immigrant from India who arrived at Dulles Airport, watched with pride as her son was sworn in, marking the fulfillment of a remarkable American dream. Reflecting on the significance of his journey, Subramanyam shared that if his mother had been told upon arriving in the United States that her son would one day represent Virginia in Congress, she might have found it unbelievable. Yet, his story is a testament to the promises that America holds.

Raja Krishnamoorthi: Promoting Hindu Values in Congress

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has made significant strides in ensuring that the Hindu faith is represented in the halls of Congress. On the first day of the 119th Congress, Krishnamoorthi read a passage from the Bhagavad Gita during the Bipartisan Interfaith Prayer Service. This service, held on January 3, aimed to bless the new Congress before it commenced its two-year term. As the only speaker to represent the Hindu faith, Krishnamoorthi emphasized the growing inclusion of Hindu Americans in national dialogues, particularly in prayer services that were previously not as inclusive.

Krishnamoorthi read a passage from the Bhagavad Gita that underscores the importance of working in consciousness of the Supreme Lord, highlighting how such devotion can help overcome life’s obstacles. His words were a powerful reminder of the spiritual principles that guide many Hindu-Americans in their daily lives.

The 119th Congress, which includes a growing number of Hindu lawmakers, reflects an evolving landscape of religious diversity in the United States. Hindus and Muslims now make up the third-largest religious group in Congress, after Christians and Jews. Among the Hindu lawmakers in Congress are Gabbard, Subramanyam, Krishnamoorthi, and Ro Khanna. This marks a significant change in a traditionally Christian-dominated political landscape.

Pew Research data highlights that Christians make up 87% of the voting members in the Senate and House combined, a decrease from previous years. This decline reflects the increased representation of diverse religious groups like Hinduism and Islam, who are now gaining visibility and influence in American politics.

Celebrating Cultural Diversity and Unity

As Indian-American lawmakers embrace their faith and traditions, their participation in legislative processes brings attention to the cultural richness they bring to the national stage. These lawmakers not only represent their constituents but also play a vital role in fostering greater understanding and inclusion of various faiths in the political discourse. By integrating their beliefs into their public lives, they contribute to a growing sense of unity, while honoring the diverse religious and cultural fabric that defines the United States.

The swearing-in of Indian-American lawmakers such as Tulsi Gabbard, Suhash Subramanyam, and Raja Krishnamoorthi marks an important chapter in the story of American democracy. Their embrace of the Bhagavad Gita during their swearing-in ceremonies and participation in interfaith prayer services shows that the American political landscape is evolving to reflect the diverse religious practices of its citizens. As these lawmakers continue to break barriers, they serve as role models for future generations, proving that in America, anyone can achieve their dreams, regardless of their faith or background.

