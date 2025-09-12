Indian envoy welcomes Irish rights body's cooperation against racist targeting of Indians
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 12, 2025 20:18:07 IST

Dublin [Ireland], September 12 (ANI): Ambassador of India to Ireland Akhilesh Mishra met the Chief Commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission Liam Herrick on Tuesday and welcomed the cooperation extended by the Commission in addressing incidents of racist targeting of Indians in Ireland.

In a post on X, the Embassy of India in Dublin stated, “Ambassador Akhilesh Mishra was pleased to have a very positive conversation this morning with the Chief Commissioner, Liam Herrick.”

It further noted, “They discussed the recent attacks on members of the Indian community in Ireland and the need for concerted action to ensure the protection of the rights and safety of Indian nationals in Ireland, as well as of all members of the community.”

According to a release, Mishra appreciated Herrick’s visit to the Indian Embassy for a productive exchange of views on the situation faced by the Indian community. He emphasised the importance of concerted efforts to safeguard the rights and security of Indian nationals and the wider community.

The release said, “Chief Commissioner Herrick briefed Ambassador Mishra about various measures already being taken, in an institutionalised manner to closely monitor and respond to the challenges of racism-related incidents and discrimination in work places, schools and the society in general. He assured the Embassy of the full cooperation and support to the Embassy and the Indian diaspora in Ireland which is playing a very positive and constructive role in economic, technology, healthcare and socio-cultural richness of Ireland.”

Mishra, in turn, expressed gratitude for the cooperation and multifaceted efforts of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission.

The release added, “Ambassador Mishra profusely thanked Chief Commissioner Herrick and his sharing of the significant, multifaceted efforts being made by the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission. He expressed interest in fostering closer cooperation and mutual learning based on shared experiences and innovative approaches to deal with issues of human rights violations between the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission and India’s own National Human Rights Commission.” (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

