Indian National Wanted for Murder Arrested in US After Biometrics Reveal Fake Identity, Entry Denied by Canada

A 22-year-old Indian national, Vishat Kumar, wanted for murder, has been arrested by US border authorities after Canada refused him entry. The man has an Interpol Red Notice issued against him, and has been residing illegally in the United States since last year.

According to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Kumar, who was attempting to hide his identity, was arrested at the Port of Buffalo’s Peace Bridge border crossing. The officials did not know he was a wanted man in India, as he presented a completely new identity with a fake name and a fake date of birth.

What Led to Vishat Kumar’s Arrest at the Peace Bridge Border?

During a second inspection, CBP officers discovered that Vishant Kumar had been concealing his true identity. Biometric technology confirmed his real identity, revealing that he had provided a false name and date of birth. Further checks uncovered an Interpol Red Notice against him in connection with a murder case in India.

Following his arrest, Kumar was transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement/Enforcement Removal Operations (ICE/ERO). He is now being held at the Federal Detention Facility in Batavia, New York, awaiting removal proceedings from the United States.

What is Murder Case Against Vishant Kumar in India?

US and Canadian authorities have not disclosed the specifics of the murder case of Vishant Kumar, for which he is wanted in India. It also remains unclear whether he had been residing in the US over the past year, given his undocumented status.

What is Interpol Red Notice?

An Interpol Red Notice is essentially an international alert issued by Interpol to locate and provisionally arrest a person who is wanted by a member country for prosecution or to serve a sentence.