LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alexis Wilkins blude drum muskan amitabh bachchan Arunachal woman harrassed in china dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI Alexis Wilkins blude drum muskan amitabh bachchan Arunachal woman harrassed in china dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI Alexis Wilkins blude drum muskan amitabh bachchan Arunachal woman harrassed in china dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI Alexis Wilkins blude drum muskan amitabh bachchan Arunachal woman harrassed in china dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alexis Wilkins blude drum muskan amitabh bachchan Arunachal woman harrassed in china dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI Alexis Wilkins blude drum muskan amitabh bachchan Arunachal woman harrassed in china dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI Alexis Wilkins blude drum muskan amitabh bachchan Arunachal woman harrassed in china dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI Alexis Wilkins blude drum muskan amitabh bachchan Arunachal woman harrassed in china dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI
LIVE TV
Home > World > Indian National Wanted for Murder Arrested in US After Biometrics Reveal Fake Identity, Entry Denied by Canada

Indian National Wanted for Murder Arrested in US After Biometrics Reveal Fake Identity, Entry Denied by Canada

A 22-year-old Indian national, Vishat Kumar, wanted for murder, has been arrested by US border authorities after Canada refused him entry. The man has an Interpol Red Notice issued against him, and has been residing illegally in the United States since last year.

Indian National Wanted for Murder Arrested in US.
Indian National Wanted for Murder Arrested in US.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 25, 2025 03:14:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Indian National Wanted for Murder Arrested in US After Biometrics Reveal Fake Identity, Entry Denied by Canada

A 22-year-old Indian national, Vishat Kumar, wanted for murder, has been arrested by US border authorities after Canada refused him entry. The man has an Interpol Red Notice issued against him, and has been residing illegally in the United States since last year. 

According to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Kumar, who was attempting to hide his identity, was arrested at the Port of Buffalo’s Peace Bridge border crossing. The officials did not know he was a wanted man in India, as he presented a completely new identity with a fake name and a fake date of birth. 

What Led to Vishat Kumar’s Arrest at the Peace Bridge Border?

During a second inspection, CBP officers discovered that Vishant Kumar had been concealing his true identity. Biometric technology confirmed his real identity, revealing that he had provided a false name and date of birth. Further checks uncovered an Interpol Red Notice against him in connection with a murder case in India. 

Following his arrest, Kumar was transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement/Enforcement Removal Operations (ICE/ERO). He is now being held at the Federal Detention Facility in Batavia, New York, awaiting removal proceedings from the United States.

What is Murder Case Against Vishant Kumar in India? 

US and Canadian authorities have not disclosed the specifics of the murder case of Vishant Kumar, for which he is wanted in India. It also remains unclear whether he had been residing in the US over the past year, given his undocumented status. 

What is Interpol Red Notice?

 An Interpol Red Notice is essentially an international alert issued by Interpol to locate and provisionally arrest a person who is wanted by a member country for prosecution or to serve a sentence.

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 3:14 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: BIOMETRICScanandainterpol red noticeMurder caseus bordervishant kumar

RELATED News

‘Arunachal Indisputably Indian Territory’: India Sends Strong Warning to China After Arunachal Woman Harassed at Shanghai Airport

Hayli Gobi Volcano Erupts For The Very First Time In Over 10,000 Years, Indian Flights Impacted Due To 10–15 km High Volcanic Plumes

Indian Man Travels To Canada To Meet His Grandchild, Ends Up In Jail On Sexual Assault Charges, Faces Deportation

Peshawar Blast: Gunmen, Suicide Bombers Attack Pakistan’s Frontier Constabulary Headquarters, 3 Killed, Area Sealed Off

‘Doesn’t Exist Anymore’: Donald Trump’s DOGE Once Led By Elon Musk Is Quietly Shut After Turbulent Run – What We Know

LATEST NEWS

Indian National Wanted for Murder Arrested in US After Biometrics Reveal Fake Identity, Entry Denied by Canada

Dharmendra, Lover of Urdu Who Couldn’t Read Hindi, Longed to Visit THIS Mysterious ‘City of Urdu’ Before His Death

‘Blue Drum’ Case: Accused Muskan Gives Birth to Baby Girl on Husband Saurabh Rajput’s Birthday While in Jail

“I Just Walked In”: Before Stardom, Dharmendra Boldly Entered Dilip Kumar’s Bedroom- What Happened in 1952 Is Unbelievable

WBSSC SLST Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Assistant Teacher Result For Class 9-10, Latest Official Updates

Good News For POCO & Redmi Users, Upgrade To Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3 And Make Your Life Easy With Deep Think Mode But Not Before You Take Care Of These Conditions

Tragedy In Greater Noida: 22-Year-Old Bangladeshi Youth Found Dead In Rented Accommodation

Uttar Pradesh Disturbing Incident: Man Keeps Mother’s Body In Old Age Home’s Deep Freezer For 4 Days To Attend Wedding, Ends Up Burying Her Instead Of Cremating

Sudha Murty Inaugurates Bookflix 2025 At Adani International School, Inspires Students With Lessons On Reading And Values

Moong Dal vs Toor Dal: Which Dal Packs More Nutrition? Check Nutritional Value, Health Benefits

Indian National Wanted for Murder Arrested in US After Biometrics Reveal Fake Identity, Entry Denied by Canada

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Indian National Wanted for Murder Arrested in US After Biometrics Reveal Fake Identity, Entry Denied by Canada

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Indian National Wanted for Murder Arrested in US After Biometrics Reveal Fake Identity, Entry Denied by Canada
Indian National Wanted for Murder Arrested in US After Biometrics Reveal Fake Identity, Entry Denied by Canada
Indian National Wanted for Murder Arrested in US After Biometrics Reveal Fake Identity, Entry Denied by Canada
Indian National Wanted for Murder Arrested in US After Biometrics Reveal Fake Identity, Entry Denied by Canada

QUICK LINKS