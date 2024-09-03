Indian Tourist’s Family Performs Last Rites at Sinkhole Site in Kuala Lumpur After Search Ends

48-year-old Vijaya Lakshmi Gali from Andhra Pradesh, India, tragically fell into a 26-feet-deep sinkhole while visiting Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia On August 23. Despite extensive search efforts, including the use of sniffer dogs and scuba units, authorities were unable to locate her body.

On September 1, Vijaya Lakshmi’s husband, son, and sister made a poignant visit to the accident site in Jalan Masjid India, Kuala Lumpur. They performed Hindu rituals to honor her memory, lighting oil lamps, ringing bells, and collecting a clump of soil from the site. The collected soil was placed in a plastic bag, presumably to be taken back to India. The family departed for India later that day at 5 p.m.

Search and Rescue Operations Conclude

The search and rescue operations, which had been ongoing for nine days, were called off on August 31. Zaliha Mustafa, the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department for Federal Territories, announced the termination of the search due to safety concerns for both the rescue team and the public.

The decision to end the operation was made after it became clear that locating the body would pose significant risks. The Malaysian government has indicated that it will consider compensating the victim’s family, with discussions scheduled for a Cabinet meeting on September 4.

Government Response and Safety Assurances

In the wake of the tragic incident, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim addressed safety concerns, assuring tourists that Kuala Lumpur remains a safe destination. On August 30, he emphasized that the city continues to be a welcoming and secure place for visitors, despite the recent incident.

