Indonesia: Massive Blaze Kills Atleast 20 In Jakarta After Fire Engulfs Seven-Story Building

On Tuesday, December 9, a fire erupted at a seven-storey block in the capital of Indonesia Jakarta and 20 people were dead, an official said.

Susatyo Purnomo Condro, the head of Central Jakarta police told reporters that the fire had been extinguished and more possible victims were still being located in the building, Reuters reported.

🇮🇩 OFFICE BUILDING FIRE IN JAKARTA KILLS AT LEAST 17 PEOPLE🚨 A blaze engulfed a seven-story office building in Central Jakarta, sending thick smoke across the area. Residents and workers panicked as flames spread rapidly. Police reported at least 17 fatalities. SRC:… pic.twitter.com/mtDRpgwgqS — Info Room (@InfoR00M) December 9, 2025

Kebakaran di PT. Terra Drone Cempaka Putih Jakpus yg terbakar sejak siang tadi hingga saat ini masih dalam proses pemadaman. Banyak pegawai yg terjebak & mencoba menyelamatkan diri ke atas ruko. Kabar terakhir 20 orang MD. 😭 Via @gatse8 pic.twitter.com/94RapMll5D — Radio Sonora Jakarta (@SonoraFM92) December 9, 2025







(This is BREAKING NEWS. More details awaited.)