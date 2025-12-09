LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister indian-rice-exports China news Cambodia afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister indian-rice-exports China news Cambodia afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister indian-rice-exports China news Cambodia afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister indian-rice-exports China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister indian-rice-exports China news Cambodia afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister indian-rice-exports China news Cambodia afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister indian-rice-exports China news Cambodia afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister indian-rice-exports China news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Indonesia: Massive Blaze Kills Atleast 20 In Jakarta After Fire Engulfs Seven-Story Building

Indonesia: Massive Blaze Kills Atleast 20 In Jakarta After Fire Engulfs Seven-Story Building

A deadly fire broke out in a seven-storey building in Central Jakarta on December 9, killing 20 people. Police confirmed the blaze has been extinguished as rescue teams continue searching for possible victims trapped inside the building.

Indonesia fire (PHOTO: X)
Indonesia fire (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 9, 2025 15:37:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Indonesia: Massive Blaze Kills Atleast 20 In Jakarta After Fire Engulfs Seven-Story Building

On Tuesday, December 9, a fire erupted at a seven-storey block in the capital of Indonesia Jakarta and 20 people were dead, an official said. 

Susatyo Purnomo Condro, the head of Central Jakarta police told reporters that the fire had been extinguished and more possible victims were still being located in the building, Reuters reported. 



(This is BREAKING NEWS. More details awaited.)

First published on: Dec 9, 2025 3:37 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: indonesiaIndonesia firejakartalatest world news

RELATED News

What Is The Conflict Between Thailand And Cambodia? New Civilian Deaths Reported As Dispute Extends To Border Area

South Korea Scrambled Its Fighter Jets After Chinese and Russian Military Planes Entered Its Air Defense Zone

Afghanistan: Taliban Arrest Four Young Men For Behaving Like Peaky Blinders, Authorities Claim The Youths Were Accused Of…

Pakistan Gets Fresh $1.2 Billion Lifeline From IMF; Check The Most Indebted Countries -Is Pakistan On Top Of The List?

Trump Talks To Xi: China Can Buy NVIDIA Chips- But Don’t Forget The 25% “Entry Fee” Under U.S. Security Terms

LATEST NEWS

Good News For iPhone Users, Apple Rolls Out New Upgrade, Allows Sending Message Via Satellite In This Country

Who Is ‘Dhurandhar’ Director Aditya Dhar? From Post Uri Attack Setback To Career Defining Comeback

IPL 2026 Auction: Top Youngsters Who Can Become Overnight Millionaires

CG Police Constable Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download PET and Trade Test Scorecard at cgpolice.gov.in

Family Tracks Missing Grandmother Through Necklace’s Hidden GPS In Mumbai; What Are These Devices, Their Cost And Availability

Crime Branch Cracks 25-Year-Old Murder Case, Key Accused Nabbed In Darbhanga

Indonesia: Massive Blaze Kills Atleast 20 In Jakarta After Fire Engulfs Seven-Story Building

How Samantha Regained Fitness Without Overtraining After Myositis

Kerala Lottery Results Today December 09, 2025: Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-497 Lucky Draw TUESDAY Result POSTPONED – Check New Date and Time

CBI Turns Up The Heat: Why The ₹228-Crore Fraud Probe Into Anil Ambani And Jai Anmol Ambani Is Grabbing Headlines

Indonesia: Massive Blaze Kills Atleast 20 In Jakarta After Fire Engulfs Seven-Story Building

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Indonesia: Massive Blaze Kills Atleast 20 In Jakarta After Fire Engulfs Seven-Story Building

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Indonesia: Massive Blaze Kills Atleast 20 In Jakarta After Fire Engulfs Seven-Story Building
Indonesia: Massive Blaze Kills Atleast 20 In Jakarta After Fire Engulfs Seven-Story Building
Indonesia: Massive Blaze Kills Atleast 20 In Jakarta After Fire Engulfs Seven-Story Building
Indonesia: Massive Blaze Kills Atleast 20 In Jakarta After Fire Engulfs Seven-Story Building

QUICK LINKS