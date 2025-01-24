Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto Meets EAM S.Jaishankar In New Delhi

During his time in New Delhi, President Subianto is scheduled to meet with several key Indian leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for a state visit, from January 23 to January 26, ahead of his role as the Chief Guest for India’s 76th Republic Day celebrations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

On Friday, India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar had a meeting with President Subianto. The EAM took to social media platform X to share the details of the meeting, expressing his pleasure at meeting the Indonesian leader. Jaishankar highlighted the positive sentiments and valuable guidance shared by President Subianto, especially in the context of enhancing the multifaceted bilateral ties between India and Indonesia.

On X, Jaishankar said, “Pleased to call on President Prabowo Subianto @prabowo of Indonesia at the start of his State Visit to India. Value his guidance and positive sentiments for the development of our multifaceted bilateral ties. President @prabowo’s participation as Chief Guest in India’s 76th Republic Day will be a fitting celebration of our cherished friendship.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

#WATCH | Delhi: EAM Dr S Jaishankar calls on Prabowo Subianto, President of Indonesia. The Indonesian President is on his first State Visit to India. He will be the Chief Guest for India’s 76th Republic Day celebrations. pic.twitter.com/JtnF3TiVUF — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2025

Pleased to call on President Prabowo Subianto @prabowo of Indonesia at the start of his State Visit to India. Value his guidance and positive sentiments for the development of our multifaceted bilateral ties. President @prabowo’s participation as Chief Guest in 🇮🇳’s 76th… pic.twitter.com/MAaVqK3pGS — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 24, 2025

The Ministry of External Affairs has emphasized that this visit will further strengthen the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which was formalized in 2018 during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official visit to Indonesia.

During his time in New Delhi, President Subianto is scheduled to meet with several key Indian leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar. These high-level interactions are expected to deepen the diplomatic and strategic engagement between the two nations, fostering greater cooperation in various sectors, including defense, trade, maritime security, and cultural exchanges.

One of the most exciting highlights of this year’s Republic Day celebrations is the participation of a 352-member Indonesian marching and band contingent, which will take part in the grand parade at Kartvya Path in New Delhi. This is a historic first, as it marks the first time that an Indonesian marching band will participate in a national day parade abroad, adding a special cultural touch to the celebrations.

The inclusion of the Indonesian contingent is a testament to the deepening cultural and diplomatic ties between the two countries. The performance will not only be a visual spectacle but also a symbol of the friendship and shared history between India and Indonesia.

Enhanced Bilateral Ties: A Shared Vision for the Indo-Pacific

India and Indonesia share a comprehensive strategic partnership, an elevation of their bilateral ties that was formalized during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Indonesia in 2018. This partnership is particularly significant in the context of maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, where both nations have shared interests in maintaining peace, security, and stability.

During their meeting at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, last year, Prime Minister Modi and President Subianto reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the strategic partnership and enhancing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. The collaboration between the two nations continues to evolve, with a focus on promoting security, trade, and regional connectivity.

Several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and announcements are expected to come out of this visit, especially with the CEO Forum being held on the sidelines of the state visit. The forum will provide an opportunity for leaders from both nations to explore new avenues for economic and business cooperation, particularly in areas such as technology, trade, and infrastructure development.

This visit will make President Subianto the fourth Indonesian President to attend India’s Republic Day celebrations, following in the footsteps of his predecessors who have contributed to the flourishing relationship between the two nations.

ALSO READ: Massive Deportation Operation Under Trump: Over 500 Illegal Migrants Arrested and Deported