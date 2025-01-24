Massive Deportation Operation Under Trump: Over 500 Illegal Migrants Arrested And Deported

In the wake of Donald Trump's inauguration, US authorities have initiated a massive crackdown on illegal immigration, with hundreds of migrants arrested and deported.

With Donald Trump now in power, the US has begun a large-scale operation to address illegal immigration, signaling a tough stance on border security. The Trump administration’s crackdown was launched just three days after the new president was sworn in, and it has already led to significant arrests and deportations of illegal migrants.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared details of the operation, revealing that 538 illegal immigrants had been arrested, including a suspected terrorist, four members of the notorious Tren de Aragua gang, and several individuals convicted of serious crimes such as sexual offenses against minors. In an online post, Leavitt emphasized the scale of the operation, stating that the “Trump Administration also deported hundreds of illegal immigrant criminals via military aircraft,” adding, “The largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway. Promises made. Promises kept.”

🚨DAILY IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT REPORTING FROM ICE🚨 Advertisement · Scroll to continue 538 Total Arrests 373 Detainers Lodged Examples of the criminals arrested below 🔽🔽🔽 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 24, 2025

The White House also provided a glimpse into the work being done to secure the nation’s borders, listing some of the crimes committed by the arrested individuals. These offenses include rape, sexual conduct against a child, and continuous sexual abuse of minors, highlighting the serious nature of the crackdown.

On January 20, shortly after his inauguration, President Trump signed a series of executive orders aimed at strengthening US borders and addressing the surge of illegal immigration. One key order, titled “Protecting the American people against invasion,” outlined the administration’s goal of reducing the unprecedented flow of illegal immigrants into the country over the past few years. The order asserts that millions of illegal immigrants have crossed the US borders or entered the country via commercial flights, often bypassing long-standing federal laws.

The executive order further emphasizes that many of these individuals pose significant threats to national security and public safety, committing heinous crimes against American citizens. In response to these concerns, on January 23, the US Congress approved a GOP-led bill called the Laken Riley Act, which focuses on the detention and deportation of undocumented migrants who commit crimes.

As the Trump administration intensifies its efforts to secure the borders and protect American citizens, the recent deportation operation marks a significant chapter in the ongoing battle over immigration policy. With a firm commitment to enforcing immigration laws, the government aims to create a safer environment for Americans while continuing to address the complex issues surrounding illegal immigration.

ALSO READ: iPhone With TikTok Costs Rs 43 Crore, Why Are Users Unable To Download TikTok In US?