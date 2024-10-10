Iran General Missing After Israeli Strikes On Hezbollah

Speculation surrounds Iranian general Esmail Ghaani amid reports of his investigation and possible house arrest following Israel's successful strikes against Hezbollah leadership.

Recent developments have cast a shadow over the fate of Esmail Ghaani, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). Reports suggest that Ghaani, who leads the elite Quds Force, is under scrutiny following Israel’s successful operations against Hezbollah, the Lebanese militia central to Iran’s so-called “axis of resistance.”

Background of the Situation

Ghaani was reportedly in Beirut when Hezbollah’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed, although Iranian officials have assured the public that he is alive and even poised to receive an award for valor. This has not quelled speculation, especially after the Qatari-backed outlet Middle East Eye reported that Ghaani may have been placed under house arrest while being investigated for failures that allowed Israel to infiltrate Hezbollah’s command structure.

Over the past two months, Israel has launched a series of strikes that have decimated Hezbollah’s leadership, indicating a significant leap in the Israeli intelligence apparatus. One source remarked, “This has been a mind-blowing success as a result of a decade of intelligence gathering,” asserting that the operations have crippled Hezbollah’s ability to respond effectively.

Health and Status of Ghaani

Conflicting reports have emerged about Ghaani’s health, with some claiming he suffered a heart attack during questioning. However, Iranian officials, including Iraj Masjedi, the deputy commander of the Quds Force, have publicly stated that Ghaani is “in good health and carrying out his daily duties.”

MUST READ: EU Postpones New Border Check System: What You Need To Know

Israel’s Strategic Considerations

As tensions escalate, Western diplomats suggest that Israel might be weighing options that include targeted assassinations of Iranian leaders. A recent conversation between U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left some uncertainty about Israel’s next moves, with speculation that strikes could commence as soon as next week.

Amidst this backdrop, the U.S. has urged Israel against attacking Iran’s nuclear facilities, concerned about potential repercussions and the lack of practical support for such actions from American or British forces. Historical precedents suggest that initiating a conflict at the highest level of escalation could backfire, especially as Netanyahu approaches the U.S. presidential elections scheduled for November 5.

The Broader Regional Context

Gulf states are increasingly worried that an Israeli strike on Iran’s oil infrastructure could lead to retaliatory actions from Tehran, potentially jeopardizing their own oil facilities. Senior former Israeli intelligence officials argue that attacking Iranian oil assets could be effective without triggering a significant rise in oil prices.

During a diplomatic tour, Iranian Foreign Minister Sayeed Abbas Araghchi has secured assurances from Gulf nations that they will not permit Israel to use their airspace for any military operations against Iran. He emphasized the shared aversion to a large-scale war, characterizing the current tensions as potentially disastrous for all involved.

As the situation unfolds, the spotlight remains on Ghaani and the IRGC’s response to Israeli aggression. The complexity of regional dynamics, coupled with internal Iranian challenges, raises critical questions about the future of the Iranian command structure and the broader implications for Middle Eastern stability. With diplomatic channels reportedly still open, the coming days will be pivotal in determining whether this conflict escalates further or moves towards a more measured resolution.

ALSO READ: UK Government Appoints Poppy Gustafsson As New Investment Minister