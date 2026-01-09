LIVE TV
Home > World > Blood On Lips To Gymnastics On Streets: Iranian Women Lead Fierce Revolt Against Ayatollah Khamenei's Oppressive Regime – Celebratory Videos, Pics Go Viral

Blood On Lips To Gymnastics On Streets: Iranian Women Lead Fierce Revolt Against Ayatollah Khamenei's Oppressive Regime – Celebratory Videos, Pics Go Viral

Iran is witnessing escalating anti-government protests as women take centre stage in defying the Islamic Republic. Viral videos of Iranian women confronting repression have emerged as powerful symbols of anger and resistance.

Iran protests intensify as women lead defiance against the regime, with viral videos symbolising anger, courage and resistance. Photos: X.
Iran protests intensify as women lead defiance against the regime, with viral videos symbolising anger, courage and resistance. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: January 9, 2026 12:55:20 IST

Blood On Lips To Gymnastics On Streets: Iranian Women Lead Fierce Revolt Against Ayatollah Khamenei’s Oppressive Regime – Celebratory Videos, Pics Go Viral

Iran is facing one of its most turbulent phases in recent years, with large-scale anti-government protests spreading rapidly across the country. As the nationwide unrest enters its second week, scenes from the streets are underscoring the depth of public anger and exhaustion with the Islamic Republic. However, what is noticeable is the woman taking to the streets and protesting against the oppressive regime of Ali Khamenei

Videos of the women protesting on the streets in unique ways have gone viral. A video showing an elderly Iranian woman with a bloodied face has become a powerful symbol of defiance amid the protests.

‘I’m Not Afraid’: Viral Protest Video Captures Anger of Iranian Woman

In the video, recorded during protests in Borujerd in western Iran’s Lorestan province, the woman is heard shouting, “I’m not afraid. I’ve been dead for 47 years.” Her remark is a reference to the period since Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, which established the Islamic Republic.

Nighttime protest visuals from Tehran were shared by Iranian activist and journalist Masih Alinejad, who said the clip reflects the exhaustion of generations who have lived under the current regime since its inception.

“I’m not afraid. I’ve been dead for 47 years,” Alinejad wrote, quoting the woman in the video.

She added, “This is the voice of a woman in Iran who is fed up with the Islamic Republic. Forty-seven years ago, the Islamic Republic took our rights and turned a nation into hostages. Today, people have nothing left to lose. They rise. Iran is rising.”

Iranian Woman Defying Moral Laws: Performing Gymnastics, Burning Images Of Khamenei

In another video, an Iranian woman was seen performing gymnastics in a public space. The move is seen as openly defying the country’s strict morality laws that regulate women’s appearance and behaviour.

In a separate incident, Iranian women are claimed to have sparked a new form of protest by burning images of the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to a post circulating on Reddit. The claim, however, could not be independently verified by NewsX.

“Today marks the 12th day of protests in Iran, and Iranian women have started a new trend by burning pictures of the Supreme Leader with their cigarettes and posting them online,” one Reddit user claimed.

Iran Protest Spirals, Women Take The Centre Stage

The protests intensified on Thursday night after Iran’s exiled crown prince, Reza Pahlavi, called for mass demonstrations across the country. As the protests began, authorities cut internet access and telephone lines, a move that has become familiar during periods of unrest.

Pahlavi, whose father fled Iran shortly before the 1979 Islamic Revolution and is now terminally ill, said the demonstrations were aimed at confronting the Islamic Republic amid a deepening economic crisis.
“Great nation of Iran, the eyes of the world are upon you. Take to the streets and, as a united front, shout your demands,” Pahlavi said in a statement.

He also issued a warning to Iran’s leadership and security forces, saying, “I warn the Islamic Republic, its leader and the (Revolutionary Guard) that the world and (President Donald Trump) are closely watching you,” referencing Trump’s threat of military action if protesters are killed.

Iran Protests Death Toll, Donald Trump Warns Of Action

According to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, at least 39 people have been killed so far in clashes between protesters and security forces, while more than 2,260 others have been detained.

Iranian leaders have insisted that the authorities are targeting only what they describe as “rioters,” an effort to calm the situation as Tehran confronts its biggest civil challenge since the 2022 protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini while in custody.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump reiterated his warning on Thursday, saying that if protesters are killed, “We’re going to hit them very hard.”

Also Read: Trump Is Going To Kill You’: Where Is Ayatollah Khamenei? US Issues Chilling Warning Against Iran’s Supreme Leader

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 12:53 PM IST
