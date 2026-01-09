‘Trump Is Going To Kill You’: Where Is Ayatollah Khamenei? US Issues Chilling Warning Against Iran’s Supreme Leader

Where is Ayatollah Khamenei? Iran imposed sweeping restrictions on internet access and phone connectivity on Thursday night as anti-government protests intensified across the country. Internet access was cut nationwide, while international phone connections were also disrupted, according to multiple reports.

Internet monitoring group NetBlocks and internet infrastructure firm Cloudflare both confirmed a nationwide blackout, attributing the disruption to government interference.

The blackout came as demonstrators poured into the streets of Tehran, Mashhad, and Isfahan, defying the clampdown on communications.

Protesters Chant Against Clerical Leadership, Including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Witnesses reported that protesters chanted slogans directly targeting Iran’s ruling system and clerical leadership, including “Death to the dictator, “Death to the Islamic Republic.”

The demonstrations are driven by worsening economic conditions and growing anger toward Iran’s theocratic government and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi Urges Public Mobilisation, Ayatollah Khamenei Faces Heat

Amid the unrest, exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi, whose father fled Iran shortly before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, urged Iranians to continue protesting.

One chant heard on the streets openly praised the former royal family:

“This is the last battle. Pahlavi will return.”

In a statement, Pahlavi called on citizens to demonstrate in unity:

“Streets and, as a united front, shout your demands.”

He also issued a warning to Iran’s leadership and security forces:

“I warn the Islamic Republic, its leader and the (Revolutionary Guard) that the world and (President Donald Trump) are closely watching you. Suppression of the people will not go unanswered.”

Where Is Ayatollah Khamenei? Report Claims Iran’s Supreme Leader Has ‘Plan B’ to Flee Iran

As protests escalated, reports emerged that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 86, has a contingency plan to flee Iran if security forces fail to contain the unrest.

According to an intelligence source cited by The Times, Khamenei would escape Tehran with up to 20 aides and family members if it becomes clear that the army or security forces tasked with suppressing the protests begin defecting or refusing orders.

“The ‘plan B’ is for Khamenei and his very close circle of associates and family, including his son and nominated heir apparent, Mojtaba,” the source said.

Where Will Ayatollah Khamenei Go?

The report said Khamenei would likely flee to Moscow, described as his only remaining option, according to Beni Sabti, a former Israeli intelligence operative who fled Iran eight years after the 1979 revolution and served in Israeli intelligence for decades.

The alleged plan includes:

An exit route out of Tehran

Gathering assets

Properties abroad

Cash reserves to ensure safe passage

These preparations, the newspaper reported, are meant to facilitate a swift escape should the regime’s grip weaken.

US Senator Lindsey Graham Issues Stark Warning Against Ayatollah Khamenei

As protests spread across multiple Iranian provinces, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham delivered a fiery warning to Iran’s leadership, claiming US President Donald Trump would take lethal action if the regime continued harming its citizens.

Speaking to Fox News, Graham expressed open support for Iranian protesters and drew a sharp contrast between Trump and former US President Barack Obama.

“To the People of Iran, we stand with you tonight. We stand for you taking back your country from the Ayatollah, who kills you and terrorises the world. We pray for you. We support you. Donald J. Trump is not Barack Obama. He has your back,” Graham said.

Direct Threat to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei

Graham addressed Ayatollah Khamenei directly, warning of severe consequences if repression continued:

“To the Ayatollah: you need to understand, if you keep killing your people who are demanding a better life, Donald J. Trump is going to kill you.”

He added, “To the Ayatollah and his thugs: if you keep killing your people in defiance of President Trump, you are going to wake up dead.”

Also Read: Iran On Brink Of Regime Change? Supreme Leader Khamenei Faces Heat As Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi Heads To Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, US President Issues Dire Warning After Protests Turn Deadly