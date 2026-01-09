Iran On Brink Of Regime Change? Supreme Leader Khamenei Faces Heat As Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi Heads To Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, US President Issues Dire Warning After Protests Turn Deadly

Iran’s exiled prince, Reza Pahlavi, is likely to visit US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence next week, according to various reports. Pahlavi is also expected to speak at the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast, the reports added.

However, reports say that there is no confirmation on whether Pahlavi would meet President Trump during the visit.

Iran Protests Intensify, Donald Trump Reiterates Support

The possible trip comes at a time of intensifying unrest inside Iran and renewed rhetoric from the White House expressing support for anti-regime demonstrators.

As civilian unrest continues across Iran, President Trump on Thursday once again voiced support for protesters while issuing a stern warning to Iranian authorities.

Also Read: Yemen Crisis Explodes: UAE-Backed Separatist Aidarous Al-Zubaidi’s Daring Escape Sparks Fresh Saudi-UAE Showdown

“I have let them know that if they start killing people, which they tend to do during their riots… we’re going to hit them very hard,” Trump said in an interview.

Trump had already warned last month that the Iranian regime would face consequences if government forces fired on demonstrators.

Donald Trump Responds to Reports of Deaths In Iran

When Trump was asked about the dozens of people already been killed amid the protests. Trump responded by suggesting that not all deaths were directly caused by security forces.

Trump said some fatalities were the result of stampedes and were not necessarily caused by law enforcement.

“I’m not sure I can necessarily hold somebody responsible for that, but … they’ve been told very strongly – even more strongly than I’m speaking to you right now – that if they do that, they’re going to have to pay hell,” Trump said.

Protests Spread Across Iran

From Tehran to provincial cities, crowds of defiant Iranians have been pouring into public squares, chanting slogans demanding freedom and an end to decades of iron-fisted rule.

Videos circulating online show waves of protesters flooding major roads and shouting slogans that strike at the heart of the Islamic Republic.

A new video shared Thursday afternoon showed crowds cheering as a building went up in flames, underscoring the intensity of the unrest.

Iran Protest: One of the Largest Anti-Regime Surges in Years

The renewed demonstrations mark one of the biggest surges of anti-regime protests in years, with students, workers and women leading the charge.

Despite the risks of arrest, beatings and worse, demonstrators are demanding democratic reforms and greater personal freedoms.

Iranian Regime Responds With Force and Warnings

The Iranian authorities have responded in what has become a familiar pattern.

Security deployments have been ramped up, internet access throttled, and demonstrators warned of “severe consequences” for participating in what officials describe as foreign-backed unrest.

Despite the crackdown, the threats appear to be having little effect.

Public anger has been simmering over a combination of economic collapse, corruption, political repression, and the lack of basic freedoms, particularly for women and young people who say they have nothing left to lose.

Also Read: Will Iran Attack US & Israel? Army Chief Issues Big Warning, Warns Of Preemptive Military Action After Trump’s Threat