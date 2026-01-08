Will Iran Attack US & Israel? Army Chief Issues Big Warning, Warns Of Preemptive Military Action After Trump’s Threat

As Iran faces street protests for the last two weeks, its political and military leadership has ratcheted up the war mongering rhetoric. After comments from the political class, Tehran’stop army commander on Wednesday issued a warning of possible preemptive military action in response to what he described as escalating hostile rhetoric against the Islamic Republic. The remarks appeared to be aimed at statements from US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Maj. Gen. Amir Hatami’s comments come as Tehran faces mounting pressure on multiple fronts – external threats from the United States and Israel, and intensifying domestic unrest driven by a worsening economic crisis that has evolved into a direct challenge to Iran’s theocratic leadership.

Donald Trump, Netanyahu Statements Heighten Tensions In Iran

In recent days, President Trump has warned that the United States could intervene in Iran if authorities “violently kill peaceful protesters,” saying America “will come to their rescue.” Netanyahu has also publicly voiced support for the protests, further fueling Iranian concerns about foreign involvement.

Iranian officials, including Khamenei, have responded to Trump’s warnings, which gained additional weight after a US military raid over the weekend resulted in the seizure of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, a longtime ally of Tehran.

Also Read: Iran On Boil: 36 Dead As Massive Protests Rage For 10th Day, Currency Collapse And Inflation Push Nation To Brink

Iran’s Hatami Addresses Military Cadets, Issues Warning

Hatami delivered his comments while addressing students at a military academy. He assumed the role of commander-in-chief of Iran’s regular army, known in Farsi as the Artesh, after Israel killed several senior Iranian military commanders during a 12-day war in June.

Notably, Hatami is the first regular army officer in decades to hold the post, which has traditionally been dominated by Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

“The Islamic Republic considers the intensification of such rhetoric against the Iranian nation as a threat and will not leave its continuation without a response,” Hatami said, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

He added that Iran’s military preparedness has increased since the conflict with Israel.

“I can say with confidence that today the readiness of Iran’s armed forces is far greater than before the war,” Hatami said. “If the enemy commits an error, it will face a more decisive response, and we will cut off the hand of any aggressor.”

Iran Protests Continue

As tensions escalate, Iran’s government is struggling to contain growing public outrage over economic hardship. On Wednesday, authorities began paying citizens the equivalent of about $7 a month to help offset the rising cost of essential food items, including rice, meat and pasta.

However, shopkeepers warn that prices for basic goods such as cooking oil could triple following the collapse of Iran’s rial currency and the end of a preferential dollar-rial exchange rate previously offered to importers and manufacturers. The changes are expected to intensify inflation and deepen public frustration.

“More than a week of protests in Iran reflects not only worsening economic conditions, but longstanding anger at government repression and regime policies that have led to Iran’s global isolation,” the New York-based Soufan Center think tank said.

The unrest has been driven by rising inflation caused by economic mismanagement and Western sanctions, as well as anger over restrictions on political and social freedoms.

In several cities, protesters have openly chanted slogans against the Islamic Republic and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Also Read: After Maduro’s Capture, Trump Admin’s BIG Warning To Venezuela: ‘Kick Out China, Russia, Iran’ And Partner Only With US For Oil Production