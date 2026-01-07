After Maduro’s Capture, Trump Admin’s BIG Warning To Venezuela: ‘Kick Out China, Russia, Iran’ And Partner Only With US For Oil Production

The Donald Trump administration has issued a sweeping ultimatum to Venezuela following the dramatic capture of former President Nicolás Maduro, demanding that Caracas sever ties with China, Russia, Iran, and Cuba and enter into an exclusive oil partnership with the United States.

According to a report by ABC News, the White House has communicated these conditions to Venezuela’s interim leadership, warning that the country will not be allowed to resume or expand oil production unless it fundamentally reorients its foreign and economic alliances in favour of Washington.

US Demands Exclusive Oil Partnership

Sources familiar with the development told ABC News that the Trump administration wants Venezuela to partner exclusively with the United States for oil production and give preference to American buyers when selling its heavy crude.

The administration has also signalled that Venezuela must expel advisers from China, Russia, Iran, and Cuba, although limited diplomatic presence may still be permitted.

The report said Venezuela has been asked to sever all economic ties with these countries, a move that would represent a major geopolitical shift for the South American nation, which has relied heavily on them for economic support and security under the governments of Maduro and his predecessor, Hugo Chávez.

Oil Leverage Central to US Strategy

Speaking to ABC News, Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker said that controlling Venezuela’s oil resources lies at the heart of the US strategy.

“The government does intend to control the oil, taking charge of the ships and tankers,” Wicker said, adding that no Venezuelan oil shipments would be allowed to go to Cuba or other US adversaries. He stressed that the plan does not involve deploying US troops, dismissing speculation of a military occupation.

“This is not a matter of boots on the ground. That is just not part of the plan,” he said.

Senior administration officials echoed this position, stating that Washington aims to exert “maximum leverage” by managing oil exports, curbing illegal migration, disrupting drug trafficking routes, and revitalising Venezuela’s oil infrastructure.

Financial Pressure on Caracas

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in a private briefing with lawmakers, reportedly said the US believes it can force compliance because Venezuela’s oil tankers are already full and the interim government faces imminent financial collapse without access to oil revenues.

According to US officials, the administration plans to meet with American oil companies in the coming week to discuss potential investments in Venezuela once the conditions are met.

Trump Announces Oil Shipments to US

On Tuesday evening, Trump announced that Venezuela would begin sending between 30 million and 50 million barrels of oil to the United States at market price. Posting on Truth Social, Trump said the proceeds would be controlled by him as president and used to benefit both the American and Venezuelan people.

Maduro’s Capture

Maduro’s capture in the early hours of January 2 followed a high-risk US military operation codenamed “Operation Absolute Resolve.” The mission reportedly involved elite US special forces, including Delta Force, along with support from the DEA and FBI.

Maduro and his wife were detained from the presidential residence without US casualties, though Venezuelan and Cuban security personnel reportedly suffered fatalities.

The operation has intensified US pressure on Venezuela and reshaped the country’s political future, with oil emerging as the central bargaining chip in Washington’s strategy.

