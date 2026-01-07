LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘They Don’t Let Him Talk To Kids’: Imran Khan’s Family Barred From Seeing Him Yet Again

Imran Khan’s sisters and PTI leaders were barred from meeting him in jail, prompting a prayer sit-in outside Adiala Jail demanding his release. Protesters say court-ordered visits have been denied for nearly two years, calling it discriminatory amid a broader crackdown on PTI and dissenting voices, though his family recently said his health appears stable.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 7, 2026 15:11:25 IST

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan’s sisters, along with PTI members, were barred from meeting him on Wednesday, prompting them to hold a prayer sit-in outside the jail.
Protesters included Faisal Javed, PTI Senator, Rashid Qayamat Ali Butt,, Syed Jibran Haider Shah Jee. 

According to reports, protesters prayed for the safety, health and life of Imran Khan and chanted slogans demanding his release. A protester recounted their ordeal, saying that they have been trying to meet their leader for the past two years.

“We’ve been trying to meet for the past two years, despite having court orders, not once, not twice more than 10 times when we come here to meet him- which is his legal right- they deny that meeting to they don’t let him talk to his kids, his family. Then political people from his party, they’re not allowed to meet him. Then lawyers, as legal aid, they are not allowed to meet him, despite having all those court orders,” he said.

Stuck in a loop of arranging court orders

He added that they have been caught up in a hamster wheel of arranging court orders for meeting Imran Khan and file for contempt each time they are denied. “Time and again, we go back to the courts, get the orders again. Then, you know, we file the contempt, then get the order again, then come here. So this has been going on for past two years with me at least. So, you know, all those meetings which are his legal rights are being denied,” he said.

The protester further said that when Nawaz Sharif was jailed, such restrictions were not imposed on him. “Remember when Nawaz Sharif was in jail, every week about 200 people would meet him easily without going to any court, without getting any permission. There was no need to get any permission. So people would come meet him easily. Now when Imran Khan is in jail, it has been two years that people are not allowed to meet him,” he said.

Crackdown on PTI and media 

The Pakistani government and military have launched a sweeping crackdown on Khan’s party and dissenting voices, using anti-terrorism laws and military trials to prosecute hundreds accused of incitement and attacks on state institutions.

The Committee to Protect Journalists said in 2023 that the investigations amounted to retaliation against critical reporting. “Authorities must immediately drop these investigations and cease the relentless intimidation and censorship of the media,” CPJ Asia programme coordinator Beh Lih Yi told the media.

Since November 2025, family members of Imran Khan have maintained they were barred from seeing him, prompting protests and causing concerns about his health. After his sister, Uzma Khanum, finally visited him at Adiala Jail, the central jail in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi, close to the capital, Islamabad, on December 2, however, she said Khan’s health appeared to be good, as per reports. 

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 3:10 PM IST
