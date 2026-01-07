LIVE TV
Home > World > Moscow-Washington Tensions Escalate: “Dark Fleet” Tanker Escapes US Coast Guard As Russia Deploys Submarine To Protect It

Moscow-Washington Tensions Escalate: "Dark Fleet" Tanker Escapes US Coast Guard As Russia Deploys Submarine To Protect It

Russia deployed a submarine and naval escorts to protect an oil tanker the US had tried to seize over sanctions, escalating tensions at sea. The tanker changed its name and painted a Russian flag, complicating US legal efforts and turning the incident into a diplomatic standoff.

Russia deploys submarine and other naval assets to protext an againg oil tanker from US forces. (Image: X/ warsurveillance)
Russia deploys submarine and other naval assets to protext an againg oil tanker from US forces. (Image: X/ warsurveillance)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 7, 2026 14:46:34 IST

Moscow-Washington Tensions Escalate: “Dark Fleet” Tanker Escapes US Coast Guard As Russia Deploys Submarine To Protect It

Russia has deployed a submarine and other naval assets to escort and protect an oil tanker that is in dilapidated condition in the North Atlantic. The United States has been trying to seize the oil tanker to enforce sanctions, and the actions of both countries have put each other at a flashpoint once again. The incident reflects the heightened geopolitical tensions between Moscow and Washington.

According to reports, the oil tanker involved in the incident is known as Marinera. It had been chased by the U.S. Coast Guard for more than two weeks ever since it left waters near Venezuela, the US is trying to enforce sanctions on vessels accused of transporting illicit oil, including black-market crude linked to Venezuela and Russia. The tanker is being reported as empty and rusting, however, it has become central to the dispute. 

The US forces attempted to board the vessel in December, however, they failed as the crew resisted and steered it into the Atlantic. In a dramatic series of events crew members painted a Russian flag on its side and changed its name from Bella-1 to Marinera and switched its registration to Russia. The flag-changing action now requires US to legally justify a seizure under international law because a legitimately registered vessel receives protections under the law of the sea.

Retired Rear Adm. Fred Kenney, former director of legal affairs at the International Maritime Organization, said that, “Once it’s legitimately registered, it gets the protection of the flag.”

Russia voices concern

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that they were monitoring the tanker’s situation “with concern”, according to the state news agency RIA, and have formally asked the United States to stop pursuing the vessel. 

The U.S. military’s Southern Command responded on social media that it is ready to “stand against sanctioned vessels and actors transiting through this region,” highlighting Washington’s commitment to enforce oil sanctions. 

US says Russia operates “dark fleet”

Russian state media outlet RT posted a video from the tanker’s deck showing a U.S. Coast Guard cutter chasing the vessel, claiming the United States was attempting to intercept a ship with “clear civilian status.” 

The dispute comes amid ongoing U.S.–Russia tensions over sanctions tied to the Ukraine war and the network of sanctioned ships, which the US describes as the “dark fleet” and says helps transport illicit oil. Moscow’s naval escort of the tanker marks a rare escalation at sea and risks wider confrontation if either side escalates further.

Also Read: CIA’s Most Notorious Traitor Is Dead: Aldrich Ames, Who Sold US Secrets To Russia, Handed Spies To KGB, Dies In US Prison

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 2:46 PM IST
