Iran Threatens To Reconsider Nuclear Arms Ban If Sanctions Reimposed

Iran has hinted that it may abandon its ban on nuclear weapons if Western sanctions continue. As key talks with world powers approach, Tehran warned that frustration over unmet commitments may force a shift in its nuclear policy and fuelled global concerns about escalating tensions and uranium enrichment.

Iran has indicated that it may reverse its nuclear arms ban if Western sanctions persist, and this has raised global concerns about its nuclear policy. Iran’s top diplomat, speaking to The Guardian ahead of pivotal talks, indicated mounting frustration over unmet commitments from the West.

Iran is to hold talks with Britain, France, and Germany on Friday after being condemned by the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency. The condemnation, supported by the U.S., condemned Iran for its lack of cooperation in nuclear transparency. Although the resolution elicited a defiant response, Tehran is ready to negotiate as tensions rise.

Iran’s Stand On Nuclear Power

Tehran has continued to claim its right in pursuing nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. However, the IAEA has reported that Iran is one of the few non-nuclear-weapon states enriching uranium to 60 percent, which is closer to 90 percent needed for the material used in weapons-grade.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed some worries regarding unfulfilled promises, like the removal of sanctions. “We have no intention of exceeding 60 percent enrichment for now,” he said, but added that debates among Iranian elites question the effectiveness of the current nuclear doctrine.

Background Of 2015 Nuclear Deal

The 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major world powers aimed to cap Tehran’s nuclear activities in exchange for relief from crippling sanctions. The agreement capped uranium enrichment at 3.67 percent. After the United States unilaterally withdrew from the deal during Donald Trump’s presidency, Iran stepped up enrichment levels in response.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has issued a fatwa prohibiting the development of nuclear weapons in the past. However, with the deal set to expire in 2025, uncertainty surrounds the future of Iran’s nuclear commitments.

The talks are taking place just weeks before Trump returns to the White House. In his first term, the U.S. president launched a “maximum pressure” policy on Iran that imposed stringent sanctions on it, bringing partial non-compliance to the nuclear deal.

Political analyst Mostafa Shirmohammadi noted that Tehran faces a “double disaster” scenario if both U.S. and European pressures intensify. Relations with European nations have been further strained by allegations of Iran supplying military aid to Russia during its invasion of Ukraine. Tehran has denied these claims, striving to rebuild diplomatic ties while maintaining a firm stance.

Escalations In Nuclear Activities

After the recent censure, Iran revealed it is ready to introduce its latest advanced centrifuges in an attempt to strengthen its uranium stockpile. Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran, said the centrifuges are running. Centrifuges accelerate the concentration of fissile isotope U-235 through the fast spinning of uranium gas. It has a central place in developing a nuclear weapon.

The history of Iran’s nuclear aspirations starts in the late 1950s when it agreed on a civil cooperation agreement with the United States. Almost five decades after that agreement, the issue remains an element of controversy in international diplomacy. The international community is eager to ensure Iran’s adherence to the NPT adopted in 1970.

ALSO READ | Mark Zuckerberg Dines With Donald Trump, Keeping Aside Past Feuds