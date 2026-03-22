Iran Warns Of Massive Retaliation After Donald Trump’s Threat To Reopen Strait of Hormuz In 48 Hours: ‘Will Destroy Oil Facilities In Irreversible Manner’

IRAN RESPONDS TO TRUMP: The influential parliament speaker of Iran, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, threatened to destroy the essential infrastructure in the region in case the United States and Israel attacked their own.

Iran responds to Trump’s warning

As soon as the power plants and infrastructure of our country is attacked, the critical infrastructure, energy infrastructure, and oil facilities of the entire region will be considered valid targets and will be destroyed irreversibly, and the oil price will not remain down long. And cast down what is in thy right hand: it will devour what they have composed, MB Ghalibaf, said in a post on X.

On Sunday (Mar 22) the military of Iran renewed threats to the infrastructure in the region in its first answering to the threat by US President Donald Trump.

This follows a few minutes after the president of the US promised to destroy power plants in the Islamic republic without the rapid reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement released by the Iranian military operational command Khatam Al-Anbiya, published in the Fars news agency, it says: “After prior warnings, in case of the enemy violating the fuel and energy infrastructure, the enemy will strike all the energy, information technology, and desalination infrastructure of the US and the regime in the region.

After its blockage by the raging war, Trump gave Iran a 48-hour deadline to open the route from the Gulf to shipping traffic which is considered strategic.

What did Trump warn about?

US President Donald Trump provided Iran with a 48-hour ultimatum in a post on Truth Social, where he demanded that Iran cease its strategy-critical Strait of Hormuz.

Trump, in another post, dismissed any chance of negotiating with the Iranians. In a post made on Truth Social, Trump threatened to strike and destroy their different POWER PLANT, beginning with the largest one, if Iran does not completely open the Strait of Hormuz by 48 hours from this point in time, with no threat.

He posted another post saying that, The United States has blow Iran off the map… Their leadership is dead, so are their navy and air force, they have no defense whatsoever and are willing to make a deal. I don’t! We are weeks ahead of time.

Benjamin Netanyahu threatens to keep hitting Iran

In the meantime, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to keep hitting Iran following a tough evening which he referred to as a very difficult evening since two direct missile hits in the southern regions of Israel left scores of people wounded.

His office also released a photo of him in which he is being briefed on the rocket accident in Arad in the situation room. Netanyahu in a statement said, This is a very difficult evening in the battle of our future. We are decided to keep on attacking our enemies at all fronts, he added. Not very long after the words of Netanyahu, the Israeli military reported that its troops unleashed a wave of attacks on Tehran.

A short message indicated that Israeli troops were now launching attacks against the targets of the Iranian terror regime within Tehran city.

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