LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
an indian auto rickshaw was spotted driving through london traffic cia CoinDCX Founders Gas cylinder price Dimona Air India Dubai flights update 48-hour ultimatum Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar an indian auto rickshaw was spotted driving through london traffic cia CoinDCX Founders Gas cylinder price Dimona Air India Dubai flights update 48-hour ultimatum Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar an indian auto rickshaw was spotted driving through london traffic cia CoinDCX Founders Gas cylinder price Dimona Air India Dubai flights update 48-hour ultimatum Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar an indian auto rickshaw was spotted driving through london traffic cia CoinDCX Founders Gas cylinder price Dimona Air India Dubai flights update 48-hour ultimatum Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
an indian auto rickshaw was spotted driving through london traffic cia CoinDCX Founders Gas cylinder price Dimona Air India Dubai flights update 48-hour ultimatum Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar an indian auto rickshaw was spotted driving through london traffic cia CoinDCX Founders Gas cylinder price Dimona Air India Dubai flights update 48-hour ultimatum Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar an indian auto rickshaw was spotted driving through london traffic cia CoinDCX Founders Gas cylinder price Dimona Air India Dubai flights update 48-hour ultimatum Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar an indian auto rickshaw was spotted driving through london traffic cia CoinDCX Founders Gas cylinder price Dimona Air India Dubai flights update 48-hour ultimatum Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Qatari Military Helicopter Crashes Into Sea Due To Technical Failure, Killing Six People, Search Operations Underway As One Person Goes Missing

Qatari Military Helicopter Crashes Into Sea Due To Technical Failure, Killing Six People, Search Operations Underway As One Person Goes Missing

A helicopter crash in Qatar’s territorial waters has killed six people, with one still missing as rescue operations continue.

QATAR MILITARY HOSPITAL CRASH (IMAGE: X)
QATAR MILITARY HOSPITAL CRASH (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 22, 2026 14:53:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Qatari Military Helicopter Crashes Into Sea Due To Technical Failure, Killing Six People, Search Operations Underway As One Person Goes Missing

QATAR MILITARY HOSPITAL CRASH: A helicopter crash in the territorial waters of Qatar killed six individuals as the search goes on to locate the final person who is still missing, the interior ministry announced on Sunday.

Qatar Helicopter Crash Kills Six

Rescue operators and rescue workers are in pursuit of the crew and the passengers who fell victim to the abrupt crash.

The event occurred amid the rising tension in the Middle East and unceasing attacks on the Gulf country by the Iranian troops.

You Might Be Interested In

The United Arab Emirates announced Sunday that its air defences were active in line with Iranian air attacks. Iran alleged that the Gulf countries were permitting US forces to launch attacks based on their soil, and has made missile and drone attacks on what it deems as US interests in the respective nations during the war.

Qatar Aircraft Crash: Technical Failure Suspected

According to a statement posted on X by the defence ministry of Qatar, there was a technical failure in an aircraft pilot in an ordinary mission, and thus this resulted in the aircraft crashing in the regional waters of the State.

It also added that search operation was underway to search its crew members and passengers.

In relation to the relief operations, the interior ministry has shown that certain teams have been deployed to execute the relief operations. Qatar has not indicated the route that the helicopter was flying and the number of occupants on board.

Qatar Defence Ministry Confirms Helicopter Crash

The interior Ministry reported that these operations have been conducted in close liaison with the general directorate of search and rescue of the maritime according to the Maritime Search and rescue team, and the Qatar International Search and rescue group of the Internal security force.

More information is expected such as the number of people in the plane.

On Saturday, the UAE signed alongside about 21 countries to put their contributions towards ensuring the Strait of Hormuz Passage in the Gulf is secured.

The EU mainly condemned the constant raid on the unarmed commercial ships in the Gulf by Iran.

The energy prices have increased exponentially because of the Iranian blockage of the Strait of Hormuz that has gone on to affect the flow of oil and gas facilities in the global market.

ALSO READ: Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 22, 2026)? Check Emirates, Air India, IndiGo Flight Status, Schedule, Rebooking, Refund

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: latest world newsQatar helicopter crashQatar military crashtrending news

RELATED News

Is IRGC In Charge Of Iran Now? Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Remains Out Of Public Sight As CIA And Mossad Continue Their Search

Dimona, Israel’s Key Nuclear Town Targeted In An Iranian Strike, Shares A Unique Indian Connection—Here’s Why It Is Known As ‘Little India’

Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 22, 2026)? Check Emirates, Air India, IndiGo Flight Status, Schedule, Rebooking, Refund

‘If Iran Doesn’t…’: Trump Issues Stark Warning To Iranian Power Plants Be Hit Over Strait of Hormuz Crisis, Gives Tehran 48 Hours Ultimatum

UK Deploys Nuclear-Powered Submarine HMS Anson, Equipped With Tomahawk Cruise Missiles To Arabian Sea—Is It Preparing For Potential Strikes On Iran?

LATEST NEWS

Qatari Military Helicopter Crashes Into Sea Due To Technical Failure, Killing Six People, Search Operations Underway As One Person Goes Missing

SSB Tradesman Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility, Vacancy Details, Apply Link

Gold, Silver Rate Today On March 22: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, And Bangalore

Big TWIST On The 50: Prince Narula Sacrifices His Hard-Earned Finale Spot For Shiv Thakare, Shocked Fans React: ‘Yeh Kesa Show Hai?’

Who Is V. D. Satheesan? Leader Of Opposition And Senior Congress Politician From Paravur, Battling LDF Rivals While Eyeing Chief Ministerial Role In Kerala Assembly Election 2026

Marais Erasmus Retirement: Legendary ICC Umpire Bids Farewell After 26-Year Career, Officiated 250+ International Matches

PM Modi Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Head of Government With 8,931 Days in Office, Surpasses Pawan Chamling’s Record

Bangladesh Cricket Board Intends To Host India For Bilateral Series, Delays Ireland Tour

AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Last Chance to Apply for 133 Vacancies

IPL 2026 | ‘Couldn’t Sleep at Night….’: Varun Chakravarthy Sheds Light On Emotional Journey With KKR

Qatari Military Helicopter Crashes Into Sea Due To Technical Failure, Killing Six People, Search Operations Underway As One Person Goes Missing

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Qatari Military Helicopter Crashes Into Sea Due To Technical Failure, Killing Six People, Search Operations Underway As One Person Goes Missing

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Qatari Military Helicopter Crashes Into Sea Due To Technical Failure, Killing Six People, Search Operations Underway As One Person Goes Missing
Qatari Military Helicopter Crashes Into Sea Due To Technical Failure, Killing Six People, Search Operations Underway As One Person Goes Missing
Qatari Military Helicopter Crashes Into Sea Due To Technical Failure, Killing Six People, Search Operations Underway As One Person Goes Missing
Qatari Military Helicopter Crashes Into Sea Due To Technical Failure, Killing Six People, Search Operations Underway As One Person Goes Missing

QUICK LINKS