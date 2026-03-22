Qatari Military Helicopter Crashes Into Sea Due To Technical Failure, Killing Six People, Search Operations Underway As One Person Goes Missing

QATAR MILITARY HOSPITAL CRASH: A helicopter crash in the territorial waters of Qatar killed six individuals as the search goes on to locate the final person who is still missing, the interior ministry announced on Sunday.

Qatar Helicopter Crash Kills Six

Rescue operators and rescue workers are in pursuit of the crew and the passengers who fell victim to the abrupt crash.

The event occurred amid the rising tension in the Middle East and unceasing attacks on the Gulf country by the Iranian troops.

The United Arab Emirates announced Sunday that its air defences were active in line with Iranian air attacks. Iran alleged that the Gulf countries were permitting US forces to launch attacks based on their soil, and has made missile and drone attacks on what it deems as US interests in the respective nations during the war.

Qatar Aircraft Crash: Technical Failure Suspected

According to a statement posted on X by the defence ministry of Qatar, there was a technical failure in an aircraft pilot in an ordinary mission, and thus this resulted in the aircraft crashing in the regional waters of the State.

It also added that search operation was underway to search its crew members and passengers.

In relation to the relief operations, the interior ministry has shown that certain teams have been deployed to execute the relief operations. Qatar has not indicated the route that the helicopter was flying and the number of occupants on board.

تعلن وزارة الدفاع القطرية عن تعرض طائرة مروحية قطرية إلى عطل فني أثناء تأدية واجب روتيني، مما أدى إلى سقوطها في المياه الإقليمية للدولة، وجاري البحث عن طاقمها والركاب. The Ministry of Defense of State of Qatar announces that a Qatari helicopter had technical malfunction during a… pic.twitter.com/5yaYHa6KoW — وزارة الدفاع – دولة قطر (@MOD_Qatar) March 22, 2026

Qatar Defence Ministry Confirms Helicopter Crash

The interior Ministry reported that these operations have been conducted in close liaison with the general directorate of search and rescue of the maritime according to the Maritime Search and rescue team, and the Qatar International Search and rescue group of the Internal security force.

More information is expected such as the number of people in the plane.

On Saturday, the UAE signed alongside about 21 countries to put their contributions towards ensuring the Strait of Hormuz Passage in the Gulf is secured.

The EU mainly condemned the constant raid on the unarmed commercial ships in the Gulf by Iran.

The energy prices have increased exponentially because of the Iranian blockage of the Strait of Hormuz that has gone on to affect the flow of oil and gas facilities in the global market.

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