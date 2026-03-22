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Home > World News > Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 22, 2026)? Check Emirates, Air India, IndiGo Flight Status, Schedule, Rebooking, Refund

Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 22, 2026)? Check Emirates, Air India, IndiGo Flight Status, Schedule, Rebooking, Refund

Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today: Flight operations in the UAE are continuing at a steady yet limited pace, as airlines gradually recalibrate schedules following recent regional disruptions.

Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 22, 2026)?
Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 22, 2026)?

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 22, 2026 09:52:17 IST

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Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 22, 2026)? Check Emirates, Air India, IndiGo Flight Status, Schedule, Rebooking, Refund

Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today: Flight operations in the UAE are continuing at a steady yet limited pace, as airlines gradually recalibrate schedules following recent regional disruptions. 

Although air travel across the UAE and the broader Middle East remains significantly affected, there are noticeable signs of recovery. 

Dubai’s flagship airline, Emirates, is currently running a limited flight schedule from Dubai to more than 100 destinations, raising concerns among passengers about route disruptions, flight status, and onward connections. 

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Dubai Airport Flight Schedules?

 The temporary airspace restrictions disrupted operations at Dubai International Airport one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs. However the Dubai airport has now reopened and is gradually resuming flights. 

UAE airlines have shown greater resilience than several regional counterparts. Emirates has cancelled only 5.3% of its flights on March 18. However the overall impact remains the same, with nearly half of all scheduled departures in the Middle East and over 30,900 flights cancelled since February 28 which highlights the rise of disruption across the region. 

Emirates Flight Status: Dubai Flight Reduced, Free Rebooking 

Emirates has assured passengers that if their travel plans have been affected, the airline will do its best to rebook them on the next available Emirates flight. This applies to most disrupted tickets, including journeys connecting beyond Dubai. 

  • Rebooking for Emirates flights is up to May 31, 2026.

  • Refund requests can be made online through emirates.com.

  • Passengers with connecting flights via Dubai are advised not to travel to the airport unless their revised flights are confirmed.

  • Travellers can manage bookings and make changes through the Emirates website or mobile app.

  • Due to high volume of calls, passengers are encouraged to use online services for quicker assistance.

Air India Flight Status: 50 Flights to Middle East 

Air India and Air India Express will together operate a combined total of 50scheduled and non-scheduled flights, to and from the West Asia region on 22nd March 2026. 

Both carriers will continue operating their respective scheduled services to and from Jeddah and Muscat on 21 March, including a total of 20 flights between India and Jeddah. Air India Express will also operate 8 scheduled flights to and from Muscat, including services from Delhi, Kochi, Mumbai, and Kannur. 

Country

Airport

Scheduled Operations

Ad Hoc Operations

Operating Sectors

UAE

Dubai

No

Yes

Air India – Delhi

Abu Dhabi

No

Yes

Air India Express – Delhi

Abu Dhabi

No

Yes

Air India Express – Bengaluru, Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai

Ras Al Khaimah

No

Yes

Air India Express – Amritsar, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumabi, Thiruvananthapuram

Sharjah

No

Yes

Air India Express – Kannur, Mumbai

Oman

Oman

Al Ain

No

No

__

Muscat

Yes

No

Air India Express – Delhi, Kochi, Mumbai, Kannur

Saudia Arabia

Saudia Arabia

Salalah

Jeddah

No

Yes

No

No

__

Air India – Delhi, Mumbai

Riyadh

Riyadh

Yes

No

No

No

Air India Express – Bengaluru, Kozhikode x 2, Mangalore

__

Dammam

Yes

No

Air India Express – Kozhikode

Bahrain

Dammam

No

No

__

Bahrain

Bahrain

No

No

__

Qatar

Doha

No

No

__

Kuwait

Kuwait

No

No

__

IndiGo Flight Schedule: Advise Passengers to Check Flight Status 

IndiGo confirmed that its flights to and from Dubai resumed from 1600 hrs (DXB local time) on March 18 with multiple services scheduled to operate on March 19. The airline stated that it is closely monitoring the situation, focusing on passenger safety as its top priority. 

Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 22, 2026)? Check Emirates, Air India, IndiGo Flight Status, Schedule, Rebooking, Refund

In its advisory, IndiGo urged travellers to check real-time flight status before heading to the airport and informed them about dedicated support channels for affected passengers. 

Taking to X, the airline issued a travel advisory stating that, “Following the latest update from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, flight operations to and from Dubai have resumed with effect from 1600 hrs (DXB local time) on 18 March 2026.”

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Tags: Air India Dubai flights updateDubai airport drone attackDubai airport news 2026Dubai Airport open todayDubai airport status latestDubai flight delays todayDubai flights resumedemirates flight statusEmirates rebooking policyhome-hero-pos-10IndiGo Dubai flights resumedMiddle East flight disruptionsUAE flight operations update

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Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 22, 2026)? Check Emirates, Air India, IndiGo Flight Status, Schedule, Rebooking, Refund

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Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 22, 2026)? Check Emirates, Air India, IndiGo Flight Status, Schedule, Rebooking, Refund
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Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 22, 2026)? Check Emirates, Air India, IndiGo Flight Status, Schedule, Rebooking, Refund
Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 22, 2026)? Check Emirates, Air India, IndiGo Flight Status, Schedule, Rebooking, Refund

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