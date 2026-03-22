What Is A Dirty Bomb And How Does It Differ From A Nuclear Weapon? Understanding The Threat As Iran’s Uranium Stockpile Sparks Tensions Amid Trump’s Warning To Attack Iranian Power Plants

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has estimated that Iran is now having 440.9 kg (972 pounds) of enriched uranium of 60% purity. Although this is less than weapons-grade of 90, it is still huge as enrichment may proceed further to enable the generation of several nuclear weapons in theory. The IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stressed that the possession of such material does not necessarily mean that one has a nuclear weapon, yet it is an indicator of the possibility of escalation in case the process of enrichment goes on.

What Is A Dirty Bomb? Is It More Powerful Than A Nuclear Bomb?

A radioactive dispersal device (RDD) or dirty bomb is a mixture of conventional explosives and radioactive substances. A dirty bomb does not spread contamination to a large level like a nuclear bomb which results in the release of energy that is millions of times more forceful. Though it will not lead to mass casualties, the explosion can result in a high level of panic, contamination of property, and costly decontamination costs. Radioactive sources may be stuffed into explosives and transported by cars, drones, and missiles, which is why dirty bombs are called weapons of mass disruption. It has a psychological and economic impact more than outright mass destruction, and to date one has not been reported to have been used in war by any nation or non state actor.

Is Iran Going To Use It To Attack US-Israel?

Is it possible that Iran will be able to design such a device with the current stockpile? Studying theory, any country possessing enough radioactive material, access to explosives, and the knowledge to do it could be the one to attempt it. Nevertheless, the risk is deemed by experts to be very minimal because the use of a dirty bomb would amount to a direct provocation against the nuclear-armed countries, such as the United States and Israel, which would easily respond with mass retaliation. Although the presence of enriched uranium in Iran is a concern to its fear, and it also contributes to the geopolitical level of tension, it is widely considered by analysts that any dirty bomb attack is a far fetched possibility, and more likely tools in any scenario of escalation are traditional military, political, and diplomatic pressure.

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