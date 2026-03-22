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Home > World News > Is IRGC In Charge Of Iran Now? Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Remains Out Of Public Sight As CIA And Mossad Continue Their Search

Is IRGC In Charge Of Iran Now? Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Remains Out Of Public Sight As CIA And Mossad Continue Their Search

Mojtaba Khamenei assumed Iran’s Supreme Leader position on March 9 following his father’s death in an airstrike. He has yet to make a public appearance, with state media releasing only written statements and undated videos.

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: March 22, 2026 12:19:16 IST

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Is IRGC In Charge Of Iran Now? Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Remains Out Of Public Sight As CIA And Mossad Continue Their Search

Mojtaba Khamenei officially ascended to the role of Iran’s Supreme Leader on March 9, following the death of his father, Ali Khamenei, in a US-Israeli airstrike on February 28. Mojtaba, in spite of his appointment, has not been able to appear in public. State media read his first statement on March 12 and his Nowruz statement on March 20, which fuelled more rumors about his health and his real location. It is reported that he was injured in the airstrike although he is physically fit to perform at least some functions. This absence of direct appearances has provided the type of questions whether he is exerting complete control of the political and military machinery in Iran.

Is IRGC In Charge Of Iran Now?

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) can be executing de facto control in Iran as Mojtaba continues to be incapacitated to exercise complete control over the country, according to Israeli and US media reports. According to US officials who spoke to Axios, although there is no evidence that he is totally incapacitated, there is also no evidence that he is actively leading the country. Analysts like Raz Zimmet of the Institute of National Security Studies in Tel Aviv believe that it is not highly likely that Mojtaba would be seen in the light since there is still security concern and his injuries are severe. State media has issued written statements and an undated video of Mojtaba lecturing at a seminary but it has not clearly stated his condition and role.

Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Remains Out Of Public Sight As CIA And Mossad Continue Their Search

The absence of Mojtaba coincides with the recent targeting of the top officials of Iran by Israel such as Ali Larijani and Gholamreza Soleimani who were killed in airstrikes in mid March. Even after these losses, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized that lack of individual leaders does not affect the political or economic setting in Iran. To counter the increasing attacks, Iran has shut down the Strait of Hormuz which endangers shipping and world energy supply. The written words of Mojtaba are an indication that the regime will take a hard line attitude against the United States and go on to state that Iran is determined to avenge its martyrs and this is a continuation of the government policies despite the uncertainties surrounding the leadership.

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Is IRGC In Charge Of Iran Now? Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Remains Out Of Public Sight As CIA And Mossad Continue Their Search

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Is IRGC In Charge Of Iran Now? Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Remains Out Of Public Sight As CIA And Mossad Continue Their Search

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Is IRGC In Charge Of Iran Now? Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Remains Out Of Public Sight As CIA And Mossad Continue Their Search
Is IRGC In Charge Of Iran Now? Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Remains Out Of Public Sight As CIA And Mossad Continue Their Search
Is IRGC In Charge Of Iran Now? Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Remains Out Of Public Sight As CIA And Mossad Continue Their Search
Is IRGC In Charge Of Iran Now? Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Remains Out Of Public Sight As CIA And Mossad Continue Their Search

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