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Home > World News > Dimona, Israel’s Key Nuclear Town Targeted In An Iranian Strike, Shares A Unique Indian Connection—Here’s Why It Is Known As ‘Little India’

Dimona, Israel’s Key Nuclear Town Targeted In An Iranian Strike, Shares A Unique Indian Connection—Here’s Why It Is Known As ‘Little India’

Israel’s Dimona is known for the distinctive dome shaped structure at its nuclear facility and is popularly referred to as “Little India.”

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: March 22, 2026 10:07:54 IST

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Dimona, Israel’s Key Nuclear Town Targeted In An Iranian Strike, Shares A Unique Indian Connection—Here’s Why It Is Known As ‘Little India’

On Saturday evening (local time) at least 47 people were wounded following an Iranian ballistic missile that hit a residential neighborhood in Dimona, causing panic and extensive destruction. It was in a densely populated neighbourhood in the town that is home to the Negev Nuclear Research Center that it was hit and videos have made their rounds online that appear to capture the moment of impact and a loud explosion that takes place thereafter. Some of the houses had been damaged badly with broken windows, fallen walls and debris lying in the streets which showed the severity of the explosion.

Why Is Dimona Known As ‘Little India’?

Israel Defense Forces reported that the air defence system was put into operation but could not intercept the incoming missile and an investigation into the lapse is ongoing. Culturally, Dimona, or Little India, after its high population of Indians-Jews, who have connections to Maharashtra also runs on the strategic importance. The residents of the town are close to the traditions of Indians and Marathi is popular there, and Indian cuisine and traditions are closely intertwined with everyday life, which is another aspect of human intervention to the conflict that is becoming increasingly heated.

Dimona, Israel’s Key Nuclear Town Targeted In An Iranian Strike

According to the reports of Israel’s national emergency medical service, Magen David Adom (MDA), there were over thirty one individuals who needed urgent medical care. Children were not spared either and a boy aged 12 years was reported to be in a critical condition after being shot with shrapnel wounds while others sustained moderate to minor injuries during their rushing to shelters. There were also several cases of acute anxiety that were treated by medical teams. Officials observed that the use of shelters greatly lowered the number of serious victims, but anyone who got left during the strike was in more danger.

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Also Read: Iranian Missile Attack Targets Dimona, Home To Israel’s Nuclear Reactor, Leaving More Than 100 Injured; Video Captures The Impact—Watch

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Tags: DimonaDimona attackhome-hero-pos-4Indian Jewish communityiran-israel conflictisraelLittle IndiaMaharashtra JewsMiddle East tensionsmissile strike IsraelNegev Nuclear Research Centernuclear facility Israel

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Dimona, Israel’s Key Nuclear Town Targeted In An Iranian Strike, Shares A Unique Indian Connection—Here’s Why It Is Known As ‘Little India’

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Dimona, Israel’s Key Nuclear Town Targeted In An Iranian Strike, Shares A Unique Indian Connection—Here’s Why It Is Known As ‘Little India’
Dimona, Israel’s Key Nuclear Town Targeted In An Iranian Strike, Shares A Unique Indian Connection—Here’s Why It Is Known As ‘Little India’
Dimona, Israel’s Key Nuclear Town Targeted In An Iranian Strike, Shares A Unique Indian Connection—Here’s Why It Is Known As ‘Little India’
Dimona, Israel’s Key Nuclear Town Targeted In An Iranian Strike, Shares A Unique Indian Connection—Here’s Why It Is Known As ‘Little India’

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