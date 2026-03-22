On Saturday evening at least 100 individuals were hurt when an Iranian rocket hit Dimona, a south Israeli town that hosts a major nuclear facility in the country, the Negev Nuclear Research Center. The resulting effect, which was recorded in videos circulating, led to panic within the region as several injured, including some children, were rushed by emergency services to get some medical attention. Iranian officials referred to the strike as a retaliation against a previously reported attack on the Natanz Nuclear Facility, but the Israel Defense Forces claimed that it was not involved in that event.

Iranian Missile Attack Targets Dimona, Home To Israel’s Nuclear Reactor, Leaving More Than 100 Injured; Video Captures The Impact—Watch

IDF confirmed that its air defense measures went off but were unable to intercept the incoming ballistic missile. The military claimed that interceptors were used but they were unable to counter the threat, and an official probe was initiated to identify why there was a failure. Analysts indicate that the air defense system of Israel including the Iron Dome might be experiencing more pressure considering the magnitude and complexity of the recent attacks. The event has raised the issue of the changing missile technology and the difficulty of countering high speed or advanced projectiles during a growing conflict.









In the meantime, the global community has called on restraint since tensions are still on the increase. The International Atomic Energy Agency indicated that it knew about the strike at Dimona but told it that there were no signs of any damage to the nuclear research center. The Israeli government has also enforced emergency measures in southern areas, such as shutting of schools and restrictions on the gathering of people as a precautionary measure against any further attacks. Dimona, having the Indian Jewish population commonly called the Little India, finds itself in the focus of the ever growing geopolitical crisis.

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