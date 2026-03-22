WATCH VIDEO: Dezful Air Base Rocked By Massive Strike, Explosions Reported As Iran War Escalates

A video circulating online appears to show a significant strike on the 4th Tactical Air Base in Dezful, which exists within Iran’s Khuzestan province.

Local residents reported massive plumes of smoke together with ground tremors, which confirmed an attack on one of the country’s most critical military installations.

The footage currently undergoes independent evaluation because the event marks a major escalation in the active conflict between the United States and Israel and Iran, which has resulted in more than 1400 fatalities throughout Iran.

The strike hits during Eid al-Fitr and Nowruz celebrations, which forces millions of Iranians to celebrate their most important holidays while dealing with ongoing aerial bombardments and unstable conditions in their country.

Iran Strategic Retaliation

The Iranian military conducted their first counteroffensive operation, which struck Dezful, according to their previous pattern of conducting high-stakes missions.

🇮🇷🇮🇱⚡️- Scenes from Dezful, western Iran, after Israeli strikes against an air force base and ammunition depot. pic.twitter.com/vCgh3aRXQe — War Flash (@WarFlash_2630) March 21, 2026







The semi-official Mehr news agency reported that Tehran launched two ballistic missiles at the joint US-UK base at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, which demonstrated that Western military assets were vulnerable to attack from Iranian forces.

The 70th wave of attacks launched by Iran’s armed forces includes cross-border operations that employ advanced drone and missile technology to strike more than 55 targets, which include US Fifth Fleet locations and Israeli cities such as Haifa and Tel Aviv.

Energy Infrastructure Crisis

The fourth week of fighting now depends on economic warfare as its main combat method. The Iranian government initiated attacks against energy facilities in Gulf Arab countries after Israeli forces conducted operations at the South Pars gas field, which contains the largest natural gas reserves worldwide.

The South Pars strike has disrupted local production activities because it disabled 12% of Iran’s gas output. The ongoing conflict between Iran and Western countries creates a danger that could lead to permanent disruption of international shipping routes and the Middle East energy network systems.

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