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Home > World News > WATCH VIDEO: Dezful Air Base Rocked By Massive Strike, Explosions Reported As Iran War Escalates

WATCH VIDEO: Dezful Air Base Rocked By Massive Strike, Explosions Reported As Iran War Escalates

A viral video shows a massive strike on Dezful Air Base in Iran, with explosions and smoke reported. The attack marks a sharp escalation in the Iran conflict, alongside retaliatory strikes on Western targets and energy sites, raising fears of a broader regional and economic crisis.

Massive Strike Hits Dezful Air Base as Iran War Escalates
Massive Strike Hits Dezful Air Base as Iran War Escalates

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 22, 2026 03:02:30 IST

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WATCH VIDEO: Dezful Air Base Rocked By Massive Strike, Explosions Reported As Iran War Escalates

A video circulating online appears to show a significant strike on the 4th Tactical Air Base in Dezful, which exists within Iran’s Khuzestan province.

Local residents reported massive plumes of smoke together with ground tremors, which confirmed an attack on one of the country’s most critical military installations. 

The footage currently undergoes independent evaluation because the event marks a major escalation in the active conflict between the United States and Israel and Iran, which has resulted in more than 1400 fatalities throughout Iran. 

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The strike hits during Eid al-Fitr and Nowruz celebrations, which forces millions of Iranians to celebrate their most important holidays while dealing with ongoing aerial bombardments and unstable conditions in their country. 

Iran Strategic Retaliation

The Iranian military conducted their first counteroffensive operation, which struck Dezful, according to their previous pattern of conducting high-stakes missions. 



The semi-official Mehr news agency reported that Tehran launched two ballistic missiles at the joint US-UK base at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, which demonstrated that Western military assets were vulnerable to attack from Iranian forces. 

The 70th wave of attacks launched by Iran’s armed forces includes cross-border operations that employ advanced drone and missile technology to strike more than 55 targets, which include US Fifth Fleet locations and Israeli cities such as Haifa and Tel Aviv. 

Energy Infrastructure Crisis

The fourth week of fighting now depends on economic warfare as its main combat method. The Iranian government initiated attacks against energy facilities in Gulf Arab countries after Israeli forces conducted operations at the South Pars gas field, which contains the largest natural gas reserves worldwide. 

The South Pars strike has disrupted local production activities because it disabled 12% of Iran’s gas output. The ongoing conflict between Iran and Western countries creates a danger that could lead to permanent disruption of international shipping routes and the Middle East energy network systems.

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Tags: Dezful Air Base strikeIran war escalationKhuzestan attack

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WATCH VIDEO: Dezful Air Base Rocked By Massive Strike, Explosions Reported As Iran War Escalates

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WATCH VIDEO: Dezful Air Base Rocked By Massive Strike, Explosions Reported As Iran War Escalates

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WATCH VIDEO: Dezful Air Base Rocked By Massive Strike, Explosions Reported As Iran War Escalates
WATCH VIDEO: Dezful Air Base Rocked By Massive Strike, Explosions Reported As Iran War Escalates
WATCH VIDEO: Dezful Air Base Rocked By Massive Strike, Explosions Reported As Iran War Escalates
WATCH VIDEO: Dezful Air Base Rocked By Massive Strike, Explosions Reported As Iran War Escalates

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