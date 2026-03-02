US Israel War Against Iran: Saudi Aramco has temporarily shut its Ras Tanura refinery after the facility was struck by Iranian drones. The strike on Ras Tanura, one of Saudi Arabia’s key refining hubs adds to fears of broader disruption in the region’s energy infrastructure.
Iranian Drones Hit Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura Refinery Amid US-Iran War | WATCH Shocking Video
US Israel War Against Iran: Saudi Aramco has temporarily shut its Ras Tanura refinery after the facility was struck by Iranian drones. The strike on Ras Tanura, one of Saudi Arabia's key refining hubs adds to fears of broader disruption in the region's energy infrastructure.
28